Keeping the Faith: Jewish community holds on to traditions

Faith has no off switch.
Although the members of Temple Hadar Israel last marked the Jewish faith’s high holidays together three years ago, the former congregants have found ways to continue their traditions even amid a pandemic.
Temple Hadar Israel, Lawrence County’s last synagogue, closed its doors Dec. 31, 2017, because of declining membership.
According to Sam Bernstine, the congregation's president, only about 40 or 50 people, many of whom were elderly, attended the East Moody Avenue synagogue with about 15 to 20 individuals coming to weekly Sabbath services.
"I'm 64, and I was one of the youngest members," Bernstine noted.
Most former members, Bernstine said, have found new houses of worship at three Youngstown-area congregations while a few attend services at synagogues in Butler, Pittsburgh and Ambridge. Activities and events are also sponsored by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
"They been very supportive of the New Castle congregation," said Bernstine who also serves as president of the former synagogue's endowment fund, which maintains the two local Jewish cemeteries and gives back to the community through grants to organizations such as the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County.
"We try to focus on organizations, locally and nationally, that make an impact on all races and religions," he said. "We may no longer have a building, but we find ways to maintain our Jewish faith and practices."
Keeping the faith's traditions are especially important as Jews observe their high holidays this week, having celebrated the new year or Rosh Hashanah Sept. 18-20 and marking Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, Sept. 27-28.
This year, the sacred days have taken on a non-traditional element as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forces congregations to modify services.
"Like other religions, we've had to find alternative ways to practice the faith," said Bernstine, a member of Rodef Sholom and an associate member at Ohev Tzedek Shaarei Torah, both in Youngstown.
Rodef Sholom's interim rabbi Paula Jayne Winnig explained she's tried to find ways to creatively offer services to her congregation of about 270 families.
In addition to virtual online services, Rodef Sholom marked Rosh Hashanah by welcoming in the new year 5781 masked and socially distanced in an apple orchard. For Yom Kippur, a service for congregants is planned at a drive-in theater.
"In general, we're seeing more people participating virtually, which is a phenomenon happening in synagogues across the country," Winnig said, explaining that 20 to 40 households attend Friday night services live via Zoom with 150 to 250 individuals viewing videos of the worship posted on Facebook.
"No one can remember the last time that many people were in the synagogue," Winnig said, noting that the online services attract congregants who have moved away from area as well as those who may be homebound. "Our Rosh Hashanah service had 500 views."
To help celebrate the high holidays and give a sense of community to her congregation, Winnig created gift bags filled with symbolic items to use in rituals including wine glasses, honey and clove sticks.
"(The pandemic) has caused all rabbis to get very creative," she said. "We've all gone beyond our comfort levels. We all like the pomp and circumstance of the high holy day rituals, but there's no way to transfer that completely in an online experience.
"We're doing all we can to connect," added Winnig, who plans to continue virtual services after in-person worship resumes. "It's not the same as people worshipping together, hearing their voices, seeing their faces, being able to hug them, but for the most part it's been a great substitute. And it's allowed us to create new ways of thinking about how we do religion."
It's also a reminder, Bernstine said, that faith isn't a place.
"I'm often amazed when people seem to think you can only practice your faith in a house of worship. Faith is not just brick and mortar," he said. "There are 168 hours in a week, and for only three or four of them – or less – you might be in a church, mosque, synagogue or temple. It's not the time you spend in a physical building, it's the way you live your life and model your behavior.
"Faith doesn't have a light switch you can turn on and off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.