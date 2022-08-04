A forensic psychologist who interviewed Stephen A. Karenbauer in jail classified him in court Thursday as an alcoholic who drank 30 beers a day.
But that was no justification for raping an 11-year-old, said Mark Goral, who specializes in assessment and treatment of sex offenders. Goral testified during Karenbauer's sentencing hearing Thursday.
He was hired by the defense counsel — assistant county public defender Dennis Elisco — to explain in court whether rehabilitative counseling and programs for sex offenders will help Karenbauer in future years, should he be given a shorter prison sentence.
Karenbauer declared himself guilty in an open plea in court on March 21 of two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. An open plea allows the prosecution and defense to argue for the sentencing term within the state sentencing guidelines, but a judge ultimately sets the prison term.
On Thursday, Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, after hearing Goral's testimony and arguments from both sides regarding his potential sentencing, ordered the 56-year-old Karenbauer to serve 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution.
He also is ordered to register with the state police as a sex offender for the rest of his life under the Sex Offenders Registration and Notification Act. Whenever he is released from prison, he will remain on parole for the rest of those 30 years.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, who asked Goral pointed questions about his assessment of Karenbauer. Goral responded his assessment was based on two full days of meeting with Karenbauer, and that he did not interview any of his family members, the victims' family, friends or former employers.
Sanchez-Parodi told the judge the parents of the two girls were aware of the sentencing hearing but chose not to attend or provide impact statements. She said she spoke to them Wednesday, and they told her “it was too difficult to be here,” and that “it was too overwhelming for them.”
Karenbauer, formerly of Park Avenue, has been in jail since his arrest on Aug. 31, 2021. New Castle police charged him on Aug. 26 last year with the child sex-related offenses and when they went to arrest him, he shot himself in the cheek with a 12-gauge shotgun. He was flown to a Youngstown hospital and arrested when he was discharged five days later.
Court testimony Thursday revealed he was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl who had asked him for money to buy something she wanted. He made it a condition that she was to perform oral sex on him and he did it in return, according to testimony in court Thursday.
The girl's 10-year-old sister had hidden in a bedroom and videotaped it on a cell phone, then the children told their parents about the incident, according to a police criminal complaint. They reported to their parents that Karenbauer had been sexually assaulting them “for awhile now,” and making them do things to him, the police report said. The criminal complaint against him provides a graphic description of Karenbauer’s offenses with the child, they reported.
The parents told the police the other child followed Karenbauer and the 11-year-old into the bathroom on multiple occasions and the 11-year-old reported Karenbauer made them watch pornographic movies online.
The minimum sentencing guidelines for the two offenses in Karenbauer's plea are six to 20 years per offense.
Goral told the court under cross-examination by Sanchez-Parodi that in reading his assessment report of Karenbauer, he would describe him as a "pedophile."
Elisco argued with a shorter sentence with “a longer tail” after it could allow Karenbauer to get the therapy he needs so as not to be a threat to society.
“We don't have a crystal ball,” he told the judge. “I can't … tell the court what I think the minimum or maximum should be.”
But he recommended the low end of the sentencing guidelines.
“This man preyed on the most vulnerable population in our society — children,” Sanchez Parodi countered. “These two children had the foresight to film this and show it to their parents after, so they would know what they endured.”
While in jail, Karenbauer's primary concern was how much jail time he was going to get, she continued.
Because there were two separate sexual acts involved, the commonwealth asked for 20 to 40 years per offense and the sentences be served consecutively, Sanchez-Parodi told the judge.
“This is a difficult case for the victims and I think it is for the attorneys, also,” Cox commented. He commended Goral, saying his report on Karenbauer's assessment was “well done.”
It states in Goral's report that Karenbauer knew it was wrong to have sex with an underage female, “which everyone should know, but doesn't,” Cox said. He noted Karenbauer sought to minimize the offenses by drinking 30 beers a day and said that it was a mistake.
“I find it hard to fathom that sex with an 11-year-old is a mistake,” Cox reasoned.
Cox told Sanchez-Parodi her point about the other child having the wherewithal to film it was a good argument, adding the child was violated by someone she knows and trusted.
Cox stipulated in Karenbauer's sentence he is to have no contact with the victims or their families, including contact through social media. His order was that Karenbauer serve 7 ½ to 15 years for each offense, consecutively, with 339 days credit for jail time he already has served.
“That will effectively keep him under state supervision for the remainder of his life,” Cox concluded.
