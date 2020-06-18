A Kansas man has been arrested at his Neshannock Township workplace, accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a teen's cell phone.
A Lawrence County District Attorney's office detective has charged Robert Lee Janes, 41, of Lehigh, Kansas, in connection with the alleged phone correspondence. He faces one count of dissemination of obscene and other sexual materials to a minor, and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Janes, he had been sending sexually suggestive text messages to a 17-year-old male who lives in Neshannock Township.
The teen's mother discovered the messaging when she took his cell phone from him during his homeschooling, according to papers filed in court. She reported to the authorities that the phone started showing text messages with Janes' contact information. The youth's mother asked her son why Janes was texting him, and he told her that Janes had been communicating with him for more than a year, also via Facebook Messenger, the court papers state.
The complaint accuses Janes of trying to entice the youth through the sexually explicit messaging. He also asked him if, when Janes returns to New Castle, the teen would give his number to his male, juvenile friend on SnapChat, according to the complain.
Janes was working at a Neshannock Township industry and traveling back and forth from Kansas to Neshannock Township. He was taken into custody on Wednesday and arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
