Kalajainen not seeking re-election

Lawrence County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds Janet A. Kalajainen announced she will not seek reelection in the May 18 primary.
Kalajainen, a resident of Neshannock Township, has been in the register and recorder's office for nearly 50 years, having worked in the county office for 10 years before being elected and serving 10 four-year terms. She announced this week that she is planning to retire.
Anyone who is planning to seek the position may pick up a petition in the county elections office on the first floor of the courthouse, beginning Feb. 16. The signed petitions must be returned to that office by March 9 in order to be placed on the ballot.
Additional information about becoming a candidate is available by calling the elections office at (724) 656-2145.
