Dale Perelman has scheduled a book signing for his work, “New Castle’s Kadunce Murders.”
The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Barnes & Noble in Boardman, Ohio.
The book recounts the 1978 slayings of 25-year-old Kathy Kadunce and her 4-year-old daughter Dawn in their North Hill home. Perelman follows the investigation into the killings, as well as the trials of the three men — two of whom were convicted — charged in the deaths.
