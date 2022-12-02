The Lawrence County Juvenile Probation department is making a fun and creative use of tomato cages this holiday season.
This week, in the lobby of the Lawrence County Government Center, the department has held a Tomato Cage Decorating Contest with a silent auction to end today for the cages.
The cages are decorated by individual departments at the Government Center, including the offices of the assessor (“Angel Noel”), controller (“Christmas from The Heart”), juvenile probation (“Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Down Through the Chimney”), maintenance (“Santa’s Little Helper” and “Gnominator”), Penn State Extension (“Gnome for the Holidays”), prothonotary (“Soft Winter Lights Warm Winter Nights”), public defenders (“Snow Good”), tax claim (“Shabby Chic”) and the veterans office (“Simply Home”).
Juvenile chief probation officer Patrick Micco said the idea for this contest was made by secretary Amy Paiano and chief deputy (services) Lisa Haddad.
“It’s all done in the spirit of competition within the departments,” Micco said.
All proceeds from the contest go towards the Lawrence County working restitution program.
This program helps juveniles in the program pay for matters such as court costs, fines and restitution in their cases.
Throughout the year, the juvenile probation department has different fundraiser, including a community garden in the summer, a craft show in the fall and a pumpkin decorating contest, though the latter wasn’t held this year, with it being replaced with this contest.
The community is invited to the government center today to bid in the silent auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.