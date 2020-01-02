ELLWOOD CITY -- A minor was injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident.
Ellwood City police said the accident took place just before 3:30 p.m. at Spring Avenue and Fifth Street, where a vehicle driven by Alicia Polansky, 34, of Ellwood City, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Martino, 29, of Ellwood City.
Polansky, who was traveling east on Spring Avenue, failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, police said, before colliding with Martino’s vehicle, which was northbound on Fifth Street.
A juvenile passenger in Polansky’s vehicle sustained a head injury and was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Polansky and Martino were not injured, and an adult woman passenger in Martino’s vehicle was not injured.
