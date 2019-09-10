Justices to weigh discipline against Penn State's ex-counsel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in Philadelphia over whether the chief lawyer for Penn State when the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke should face public censure.
The state's lawyer disciplinary board recommended that punishment in March for Baldwin.
The board has leveled several claims against Baldwin regarding her conduct as investigators ramped up their probe of Sandusky. Sandusky, Penn State's former defensive football coach, is serving a state prison sentence on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction in 2012.
Lawyers for Cynthia Baldwin and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel will debate the matter Tuesday.
Baldwin's lawyer says the justices should conclude she did not violate the rules of professional conduct for lawyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.