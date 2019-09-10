Justices to weigh discipline against Penn State's ex-counsel

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2006 file photo, then Allegheny County Judge Cynthia Baldwin appears before the Judiciary Committee in Harrisburg Pa., where she picked up support for her nomination to Pennsylvania's highest court. Proposed discipline against Baldwin, who was the chief lawyer for Penn State when the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke, is the focus of a state Supreme Court argument in Philadelphia. The justices on Tuesday, Sept., 10, 2019, will hear lawyers for Baldwin and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel debate whether Baldwin should face public censure.