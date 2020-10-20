FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, an advocate and survivor of sexual abuse looks at the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct by victims during a news conference in Orange, Calif. As the U.S. Catholic church's sex-abuse scandal grows ever wider in scope, bishops gather for a national meeting in Baltimore on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, under heavy pressure to acknowledge their oversight failures and give a larger role to lay Catholics and secular authorities in confronting the crisis.