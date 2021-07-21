Justices deal blow to outdated claims of child sexual abuse

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016 file photo, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Christine Donohue addresses those gathered at her swearing in ceremony in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania's high court on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 dealt a blow to victims of child sexual abuse, throwing out a lawsuit by a woman whose lower court legal victory had given hope to others with similarly outdated claims who'd sued in the wake of a landmark report that documented decades of child molestation within the Catholic church in Pennsylvania.