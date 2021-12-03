One and done — it’s a metaphor frequently used to signify convenience.
However, according to Pathway to Freedom, it’s increasingly becoming an epitaph as well.
Representatives from the Vision Ministries of Lawrence County recovery program drove that point home in a presentation to about 50 local political, community and church leaders at The Confluence.
The program, titled “Just One,” focused on how just one counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl can kill in as little as 10 minutes, and how efforts to deliver that message in Lawrence County need to be stepped up.
“Just one pill can kill,” presenter Dan Bailey, a certified recovery specialist, said. “Just one. Just one line of fentanyl-laced cocaine can kill. Now we’re finding out, there’s a report out of Connecticut, that it is now being introduced to marijuana.
“Street drugs are not safe, even marijuana, which is very commonly used. It comes down to just one bad decision can kill. A counterfeit poison pill of pure fentanyl can kill within 10 minutes.”
Fentanyl, Bailey explained, is a Schedule 2 narcotic prescribed by doctors to manage pain, particularly following surgery. But that’s not what’s killing tens of thousands of people each year.
“What is out there in the market today that people are dying on is not prescription,” Bailey said. “We’re talking some backyard chemists. It’s not prescription.
“These poison pills, they appear identical (to actual prescription medication). You can’t tell the difference. The user is likely unaware that the pill is counterfeit because it’s being passed off as a prescription drug. You might think you’re getting an adderall. In 10 minutes, you’re dead.”
RISING DEATH COUNT
The Centers for Disease Control reports that 72.9 percent of opioid-involved overdose deaths involve synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
Lawrence County numbers have followed a similar trend, according to CDC numbers presented by Bailey. In 2015, 40 percent of local overdose deaths were linked to poly-fentanyl. That number rose to 61 percent in 2016, 68 percent in 2017, 82 percent in 2018 and 84 percent in 2019, the latest figures available.
Both a video titled “Dead on Arrival” — which can be viewed by clicking on the link at dominictierno.com — and Bailey explained that social media, particularly Snapchat, has made it easier to obtain the counterfeit pills.
“You can get on Snapchat, order drugs and have it delivered to your house,” Bailey said.
That, in turn, has caused a 48-percent increase in drug-induced deaths among ages 15 to 24 — the highest of any age group — according to Song For Charlie, a nonprofit charity dedicated to raising awareness of fake pills made of fentanyl.
PERSONAL STORIES
The video also featured the stories of four parents who had lost a son or daughter to fentanyl.
Vaughn Crisci, vice president of Vision Ministries, added his own tragic experience. He lost his 33-year-old son Sean in 2014.
“Fentanyl’s been around,” Crisci said. “I watched the news; I was aware of what was happening. I talked to my son about this. My son didn’t want to die, I know that. I told him, 'you might as well get a gun and put a bullet in it and play Russian roulette, because that’s what you’re doing with your life.'
“His opioid addiction was so bad, he couldn’t stop. He thought it was never going to happen to him. He trusted the people that he dealt with. He thought he was safe. He wasn’t. The last picture I have of my son is closing the casket on him. That’s not a vision I want for any other parent in this world.”
GETTING THE WORD OUT
The overriding goal of the meeting, Bailey said, was “to focus on helping people to understand and be educated on substance abuse.”
Lists of how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose were made available to each attendee, as was a two-pack of Narcan nasal spray, a medication used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
“Our four-part strategy is that we need to get prevention tools to the youth, parents, teachers, church leaders,” Bailey said. “We plan on working with schools to try to get a version of this message into the young folks. We are working on a specific strategy, kind of a youth-to-youth presentation, where the youth are actually part of teaching other youths about these prevention tools.”
Crisci echoed the importance of taking the message that was presented at the meeting out into the community.
“This is something that needs to be talked about to our children,” he said. “We have to be their messengers. We have to continue to spread this word. We have to save our children.
“When you walk out this door, go home and talk to your kid, go home and talk to your grandchildren, talk to your neighbor. Talk to somebody about this. Let’s get this conversation out there. It can’t end tonight.”
(For more information about, or to provide suggestions for spreading the work about the dangers of fentanyl, contact Vision Ministries of Lawrence County at (724) 730-1234).
