Detectives gave Steven Procopio every opportunity to tell the truth during many hours of questioning about a triple homicide that occurred Oct. 15, 2018.
During those recorded interviews, Procopio changed his story multiple times about where he was that night and whether he was inside of the house where 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, her friend 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon, and her daughter 10-year-old Amariah Emery, were found dead of gunshot wounds the morning of Oct. 16 that year.
Propocio throughout the interviews denied being at the house and shooting anyone. Eventually, he said he was at the house at 319 North St. on the city's West Side with Anthony Cooper when the shots were fired at the three.
In an interview on Oct. 18, he said he was inside the house and saw young Emery's body bloody after she was shot.
Persistent question by multiple detectives that day led him to say, "I don't think I did it, but I don't remember. It's the honest truth. I just don't remember anything else.
"I don't remember doing it," he continued. "I've been told that I'm lying about it. I don't remember killing anybody."
The entire recorded interviews were played for a jury this week during Procopio's trial in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. President Judge Dominick Motto is presiding over the proceedings.
Procopio is accused of shooting and killing the 10-year-old girl who descended a staircase that night after hearing the shots that were fired at Pumphrey and Cannon. The child's 7-year-old sister was the eyewitness who fingered Procopio as the shooter of Emery, according to police records and court statements. She recognized him because he had been the children's babysitter. There reportedly were five children in the house when the shootings occurred, including a 14-month-old Emery was carrying when she descended the staircase.
Emery died from a gunshot wound to the mouth, according to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the case. The police contend Procopio and Anthony "Mook" Cooper, his reported accomplice, went to Pumphrey's house that Monday night to rob her, knowing she was selling drugs.
Cooper, 23, formerly of Detroit, pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide on Jan. 18 and was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison for the deaths of Pumphrey and Cannon.
Procopio is facing two counts each of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and a firearms charge, in connection with killing the child and as an accused accomplice to the other two murders.
New Castle police Detective Branddon Hallowich was on the witness stand for the third day Friday as three more hours of recordings were played for the jury of the interview with Procopio. During the interview, Hallowich, and then-detective David Cumo tried to reason with Procopio to tell the truth.
Hallowich said to the jury the reason for the continued questioning of Procopio was because the 7-year-old positively identified him as the shooter.
"Every rendition he gives us just doesn't fit," he told the court. "It just doesn't make sense."
"Whatever your involvement is, we know or we will know," Hallowich had told Procopio in the interview. "If you think Mook's going to be loyal to you, think again."
Procopio told police he was behind Mook going into the house and he saw Mook take out his gun and pull the trigger, and he looked away when he shot Cannon and Pumphrey, and he did not see the girl get shot.
"What we're going to do is present to the DA what we've got to this point," Cumo said in the interview, "and he will decide the charges to be filed."
He told Procopio, "Now is the time. We have a triple homicide involving a 10-year-old girl. That's going to be in front of a jury. If you are honest with us, maybe this wouldn't involve a jury trial, like some type of plea bargain."
"The mother sold drugs, and we don't know if he (Cannon) had involvement," Cumo continued. "But an innocent little girl taking care of her brothers and sisters didn't deserve any of this. That's going to go before 12 people off of the street."
Cumo continued to test Procopio, suggesting he might be a sociopath.
"A sociopath has no remorse," he told him. "If you don't tell the complete truth, that tells us you have sociopathic tendencies. Mook's not going to go down for you. I know you took part in it. You'll feel better letting go."
Trying to play on Procopio's emotions, Cumo continued to no avail, "The little kids upstairs ... will be without their mother and sister for the rest of their lives. You used to babysit these kids. You don't seem to me that you're that kind of person at all. It seems like something happened and you got in over your head and made mistakes. You've still got time to man up and tell us what happened, for the sake of other kids, for Nichole's sake and especially for that little girl."
Procopio's court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, spent Friday afternoon cross-examining Hallowich about the recordings.
The trial will resume after 9 a.m. Monday, with the 7-year-old witness, now 11, taking the witness stand to tell first-hand what she saw that night. Also testifying next week will be the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, and a former jail inmate to whom Procopio reportedly told the entire story of what happened that night during their incarceration.
Procopio remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond, presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
