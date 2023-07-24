A jury deliberated for nearly five hours on Monday before finding a New Castle man guilty of first-degree murder.
Jurors also found Tyler McMillan, 35, guilt of criminal conspiracy to commit murder for the killing of Andre Robinson, 25, of New Castle, three years ago.
Robinson was found dead in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in a lot behind McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. on March 24, 2020. He was shot five times.
On trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, McMillan was charged as one of three co-conspirators in Robinson’s death. Others charged are Khalil Newman, 28, and Karalinn Perrotta, 24, both of New Castle.
During Monday morning’s closing arguments, McMillan’s court-appointed attorney told jurors there’s not enough evidence to convict him of killing Robinson.{/span}
“My client is here because of his reputation,” attorney John Bongivengo told jurors during closing arguments before they began deliberating on Monday afternoon. “This is all Facebook stuff. He didn’t run. He showed up at the police station from day one. It’s clear, he’s not the trigger man.”
Bongivengo told jurors the prosecution did not prove McMillan’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Bongivengo pointed to witness Sierra Gasser’s testimony.{/span}
Gasser told the court she was in the car when McMillan and three others went to McGrath Manor during the early morning that Robinson was killed. Gasser said she saw a gun in McMillan’s lap while they were in the car.
.When the two men left the car, she testified that she heard gunfire. Gasser told the court she was offered immunity from conspiracy-related charges in the homicide because she agreed to testify.
“The commonwealth is asking you to take her word for it,” Bongivengo said. “The commonwealth put all its eggs in one basket. You have every reason not to believe her. She’s a corrupt and polluted source. Someone you can’t trust.”
During closing, assistant district attorney William Flannery told jurors the facts and evidence prove it’s abundantly clear that McMillan murdered Robinson in cold blood.
Flannery acknowledged that investigators granted Gasser immunity for her testimony and she conspired in the killing.
“She was a necessary witness to the commonwealth to say what happened that night,” Flannery said. “She was the only person with details of the play-by-play.”
Flannery noted that witness Jordan Gardner, a McGrath Manor resident, showed fear of McMillan while testifying against him.
“He was sweating so bad and needed something to wipe his arms off,” Flannery told jurors. “You heard the witness say that he was scared of this man.”
Gardner testified that he and Robinson were close friends and he was expecting a visit from him that night. While Gardner was in the shower, he heard six or seven shots but didn’t think anything of it because there is often random gunfire.
He said he texted Robinson, but Robinson never answered the text. He said he looked out and saw someone running from the parking lot. Gardner went outside about half an hour later and found Robinson dead inside his car and called 911.
According to a criminal complaint filed against McMillan, detectives learned through the investigation Robinson was killed as a result of a feud between them. The investigation revealed McMillan, Newman and Perrotta planned to kill him, the complaint states.
McMillan is charged with homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm as a felon. His firearms charge will be tried separately, according to court records.
Newman and Perrotta both were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Newman is awaiting trial and is in the Lawrence County jail. Information about the status of Perrotta’s charges was unavailable.
