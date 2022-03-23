Robert Lee Sutton Jr. told the jury a story different from what he told the police in a recorded interview about shots fired outside the now-closed Double D bar in 2019.
Whether his confession to the police to having the fired the assault rifle — or his story under oath about not having been there that night — was the real story was one the jurors sorted out late into the evening Wednesday.
The panel six men and six women began deliberations at 3:15 p.m.
At 8 p.m. — 4 hours and 45 minutes later — they returned to the courtroom with a guilty verdict.
Sutton, 38, of Mahoningtown, formerly of Detroit, was being tried this week on only one charge — illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was accused of firing off multiple shots from an assault rifle outside the Double D Cafe tavern at 404 E. Washington St. in the early morning of June 26, 2019, when one of his friends reportedly had gotten into a fight outside.
Because of his past felony convictions in Pennsylvania, he is not allowed, by state law, to have a gun.
Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, who prosecuted the case, said after the verdict Sutton declined a plea offer of three to six years in a state penitentiary.
With the guilty verdict, the sentencing guidelines call for a minimum of five or six years to a maximum of 20 in a state correctional institution, he said.
Presiding Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge issued an order for a sentencing date to be set.
“I commend the New Castle Police Department for a job well done,” Miller commented. “This investigation occurred during a time when the city was experiencing numerous shootings, and it’s of vital importance that we put a stop to gun violence in the City of New Castle by holding offenders accountable.”
Sutton decided to take the witness stand on his own behalf Wednesday.
The jury earlier in the day had watched a videotape of his confession to the gunfire in a July 26, 2019, interview with police, later in the day after the shooting. But when he got on the witness stand, he recanted that story and said he was nowhere near the Double D that night and he was home alone.
He said he and two other men concocted the confession story he gave the police, including all of the minute details, within 15 minutes when they had gone to his house the next morning. He said the one friend had told him he was a confidential informant and he would get him out of trouble if he confessed. He said that friend paid the other friend with drugs to drive him around that night.
In closing arguments Monday, Sutton’s defense attorney, Justin D. Quinn of Beaver County, emphasized to the jury the police “did not investigate enough.”
He filed a motion for acquittal earlier, arguing the case “should not be allowed to go to jury,” but the judge denied the motion. The jury was informed of Sutton’s past felony convictions because of the nature of the charge, which Sutton called “an unfair portrayal.
“I think it was sloppily done,” he told the jurors in his closing.
“You are left with speculations and guessing, which leads to reasonable doubt,” Quinn said. “There is no evidence that this specific weapon was used in the shooting, or that Mr. Sutton used it.”
Miller countered, “Mr. Quinn doesn’t get to tell you about an incomplete investigation as a defense attorney.”
He said Sutton’s claim he gave a false confession is “self-serving, folks. He’s on trial.”
After reviewing testimony and facts in the case, Miller showed the jury a painting of the Mona Lisa with part of the top of the painting covered up, reasoning although it was partially covered and isn’t all there, “you still know it’s the Mona Lisa.”
Sutton has been convicted of multiple felonies since he moved to Lawrence County from Detroit 12 years ago. His convictions include criminal trespass in 2010 and 2014, burglary in 2013, receiving stolen property in 2014, and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in 2015.
Sutton also has several prior convictions in the Detroit area, at least one of which is a felony, Miller said, adding he could not present the out-of-state information to the jury.
Miller called New Castle police detective Cpl. Fred Buswell to the stand Wednesday. He then played the recording of an interview between Buswell and Sutton at the city police station. Sutton confessed on tape he had fired the shots, and the assault rifle he used was in the car by his feet. He detailed how he had been riding around that night with his two friends and he fired the shots with the rifle. He told police he threw the rifle in the bushes, then went back to retrieve it wearing a head lamp.
Miller also had called the Double D bartender and the bar owner as witnesses, as well as the man who reportedly was driving Sutton and the other man around in the van during the night. Buswell and Branddon Hallowich, the detectives who investigated the incident, testified about a surveillance and search warrant at the house on Dushane Street — the home of Sutton’s friend’s girlfriend — where they allegedly seized the loaded assault rifle, a handgun that had been reported stolen in Chippewa, Beaver County, and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.