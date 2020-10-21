It took a jury 2 1/2 hours Wednesday to convict Lucas McLaren of robbery in the case of an armed hold-up of the Country Fair convenience store on Croton Avenue.
The jury returned a guilty verdict of two counts of felony armed robbery and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property against McLaren, 41, in connection with the Nov. 10, 2019, store heist, when a masked intruder entered with a gun.
The jurors were selected Monday, with opening arguments and testimony Tuesday in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto. It was the first trial with a verdict since COVID-19 restrictions went into place. Closing arguments were Wednesday morning, and the jury was sent to deliberate at lunchtime, returning with the verdict later in the afternoon.
The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney Joseph Oliva. McLaren was defended in court by assistant public defender Dennis Elisco. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
According to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, the big issue presented by the defense in trial was the identity of the robber, because he was wearing a mask. The two witnesses, who were store employees, testified that since COVID-19 restrictions went into place, everyone wears masks into the store, but they recognized McLaren from having been in the store before when he pointed a gun at them and demanded money from the cash register, Lamancusa said.
Two clerks initially reported to the New Castle police that a man wearing a black hood over his head and a bandanna over his face entered the store shortly before 10 p.m. while they were cleaning the floors. He forced one of the clerks to go behind the counter and directed her to open the cash register. He then ordered both workers to lie on the floor, took nearly $275 from the cash register and left the store, according to a criminal compliant. The clerks said he repeatedly shouted “give me the money” and “get down.”
The police determined from a surveillance video that McLaren, whose last known address was 2452 Harlansburg Road, was identified because he had entered the store two hours earlier and was wearing the same clothing as the man involved in the robbery later that day. They noted that the suspect had a gun in his hand in the video.
Upon his arrest, McLaren initially had posted bail and was sent to rehabilitation, Lamancusa explained. He was released failed to report to court, and the judge increased his bond and recommitted him to the jail. He was incarcerated when his trial commenced.
