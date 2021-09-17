An Erie County man was found not guilty Friday of a 1988 homicide for which he was on trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Regis Andrew Brown, 62, had been charged with one count of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of intimidating a witness in connection with the death of 54-year-old Bryce Kenneth Tompkins 33 years ago in New Castle. Tonpkins’ body had been found in the middle of the Neshannock Creek near El Rio Beach on Dec. 26, 1988.
The jury found Brown not guilty on each of the charges.
Brown, though, is already serving a life sentence plus additional years after pleading guilty in Erie County to the murders of his wife and stepdaughter in March 2018. He has been serving his time in the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, but has been temporarily moved to the Lawrence County jail for the trial proceedings.
The jury deliberated about 4 hours Friday before returning the verdict, which followed 3 1/2 days of testimony in the courtroom of Judge Dominick Motto.
The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller. Brown was defended by public defender Larry Keith.
A confession that Brown gave police on March 19, 2018, was played in court, but Keith countered that Brown had made up the entire story that he had told police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.