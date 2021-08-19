A jury after four hours of deliberation Thursday found tractor-trailer driver Robert Hodge guilty of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of Alissa Jones.
The trial, which began Monday, concluded with closing arguments Thursday morning. The jury retired around 11 a.m. and returned to the courtroom at 3:15 p.m. with its decision. They convicted the 48-year-old Hodge of New Galilee on three counts — accidents involving death or personal injury, which addresses hit and run violations; homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.
Jones, 19, was run down by the tractor-trailer in front of her family's West Pittsburg home the night of June 30, 2019. The driver then left the scene.
Jones was standing outside her father's Toyota Camry just after 11 p.m.that night when the rig hit her and the car. Her family and other neighbors heard the crash and went running to find her lying on the street behind the car. The truck driver who hit Jones left the scene without stopping.
Police through its investigation identified the truck as Hodge's and two days later he came forth and told them he "might have been" driving the rig that struck Jones.
Several other summary traffic charges were ruled on by senior visiting Common Pleas Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie that were pending against him. Upon the delivery of the verdict, he modified Hodge's previous bond and ordered him to post a $10,000 cash bond before he could be released, pending his sentencing, to cover his extradition should he not show for his sentencing.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
The most serious of Hodge's offenses — accidents involving death or personal injury — carries a mandatory three years in prison. His sentence on the remaining convictions will be determined by the judge within the state sentencing guidelines. Cunningham said he is ordering a pre-sentencing review, which could take 90 days to complete.
