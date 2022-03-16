Christopher Donafrio had been offered a plea deal, but he rolled the dice and lost.
Instead, he chose to go to trial and the jury, after a little more than an hour Wednesday, found him guilty of two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The jurors after hearing 1 1/2 days of testimony retired to eat lunch and deliberate around 2 p.m. They reached a verdict just after 3 p.m.
Donafrio, free on bail until his sentencing and showing no emotion when he heard the outcome. He walked out of the courtroom with his court-appointed defense attorney John Bongivengo.
Assistant District Attorney William Flannery, who prosecuted the drug case, said Donafrio of Lutton Street — who turns 37 on Friday — had been offered a plea arrangement that called for three to five years of jail time. Donafrio rejected that offer, and now could face seven to 15 years in a state correctional institution. His sentencing on the charges had not yet been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.
The Shenango Township police had arrested Donafrio and his longtime girlfriend, Heather Lynn Fullwood, 41, also of Lutton Street, the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2020, when they were called to Room 111 of the Eldorado Motel for a reported domestic dispute. Donafrio walked out of the room and told police his cell phone and shoes were inside and that there was drug paraphernalia in there. Fullwood told police he had the keys to their car that was in both of their names, according to police reports and testimony from Shenango officers.
The police, upon serving search warrants on the room, the couple’s car and upon searching the couple, seized a total of 41 grams of a suspected controlled substance, which tested at a police crime lab to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and Tramadol, a narcotic painkiller.
The police also reported they confiscated spoons, syringes, straws, plastic sandwich-sized bags, bags of non-narcotic powder the police identified as cutting agents for narcotics, and four cell phones from the motel room. Fullwood, who was searched by a female officer, was found to have a bag the same mixture of narcotics hidden inside her female body cavity. The police also seized two bags of the narcotics from the seat of the cruiser that appeared there when the two were being transported after their hospital treatment.
Fullwood also is facing charges in the case and is awaiting trial or plea.
Donafrio’s trial began Monday with jury selection and opening arguments in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, who ruled twice against motions for acquittal by Bongivengo — before closing arguments and after the verdict. Bongivengo’s argument to the judge, and later to the jury, was that Donafrio was not in control of the drugs, and that they were in his girlfriend’s possession. He also argued that there was no proof offered that the couple was selling the drugs, and that they could have bought that quantity to save for future use.
He used similar arguments before the jury in his closing statements, telling them, “this case is about assumptions.”
Cox said he denied Bongivengo’s motions because of the quantity of the drugs found, the added cutting material, the scales, and the key was the defendant acknowledging the drugs, saying he owed $2,400. Also, the money seized (from Donafrio, $432, and from Fullwood, $260) was largely in $20 bill denominations, the amount they would get per sale.
“The court finds sufficient evidence to override the motion,” Cox said.
His reasoning was similar to that produced by Flannery in his closing, who emphasized that Donafrio had told police he owed money to his seller for the drugs. He told the jury that circumstantial evidence in the case is just as important as factual evidence.
Testifying Wednesday for the prosecution was New Castle narcotics detective Cpl. Richard Ryhal, who was called to assist the Shenango police night of the arrest. He told the court he read Donafrio his Miranda rights, and he said Donafrio was dozing off and on at the police station. He said Donafrio at first told the police he didn’t know anything about the white powder that was found.
“Later he said that he owed $2,400 for the narcotics,” Ryhal said. He noted that an ounce of the drug mixture, equal to 28 grams, would quantitatively be worth between $3,000 to $5,000.
He said the non-narcotic agents typically are deemed to be cutting agents such as sugar or other nontoxic powders that can safely be injected, to make more quantity of the drugs for selling purposes. He said those substances found at the motel were considered to be cutting agents because of the way those powders were packaged. Ryhal said the couple would have had no need to use the cutter for drugs for their own use, that they would just use smaller amounts of the drugs.
