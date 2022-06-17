It took jurors two hours Friday, including lunchtime, to convict an accused Detroit drug dealer on all charges pending against him from a drug bust a year ago in Union Township.
A jury of seven men and five women returned to the courtroom with a guilty verdict around 2 p.m. against 26-year-old Kenneth Lynell Terry, who was accused of dealing drugs with Keyon Lee, 20, also of Detroit, at The Bridges extended-stay hotel on West State Street last year.
The jury found Terry guilty of four counts of possession with intent to deliver 21.9 grams of fluorofentanyl, fentanyl and heroin, 42.4 grams of cocaine and 39.16 grams of heroin/fentanyl and another 38.84 grams of cocaine that police seized from the rooms that Terry, according to testimony, stayed in or frequented that building with Lee. Terry also was found guilty of one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee pleaded guilty June 10 to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Terry chose to roll the dice and instead go to trial.
Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney William Flannery said after the trial the maximum prison sentence Terry could face, conceivably, would be 50 years under the sentencing guidelines or in reality, he could face 10 to 20 years, give or take, based on whatever the judge decides.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge, who presided over the trial, said he will issue a separate order setting a future sentencing date for Terry.
Lee is to be sentenced 10:50 a.m. Aug. 2 in the courtroom of Judge J. Craig Cox. Lee and Terry also are each facing a firearms charge for a gun that narcotics agents seized in the May 26, 2021 raid.
Terry has been in the Lawrence County jail since his arrest. He is being held on bonds totaling $110,000 for the drugs and firearm charges. Flannery asked the judge after the verdict to consider raising the amount of his bond to $500,000, and Hodge said he would decide outside of the courtroom.
The prosecution called about six witnesses to the stand during the trial, including the building manager, a laboratory representative about the testing of the narcotics, and police officers.
Terry took the witness stand in his own defense.
In closing arguments Friday, Terry’s defense attorney, Collin R. McHenry of Beaver, told the jury Terry was on the premises when the police arrived May 26 last year, but he was not guilty. He said he was not at the building to sell drugs, but “he was there to get laid.”
He said Henry met up with a woman who leased the room.
Flannery in his closing played video surveillance tapes of the hallway showing people coming and going from the rented room. Lee was not there, but Terry was.
“He had domination and control over that room,” Flannery said, noting that he sat for eight hours in the kitchen of the room because the drugs were in there.
Money was being made in Room 111 and the cash was being kept in room 110, he said.
“Ladies and gentlemen, there is an overwhelming amount of evidence for (charges of) possession with intent to deliver in this case,” Flannery concluded.
He was assisted in the case by assistant district attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, who gave the opening statement for the prosecution Tuesday morning.
The investigation was led by the Union Township police and involved undercover operations that spanned a couple of weeks.
