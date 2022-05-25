A woman whose surgery reportedly went awry won a $1.6 million award for past and future suffering after successfully suing the doctor who performed it and his affiliated company for medical malpractice.
The jury returned with that verdict May 12 in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas in the case against Dr. William N. Gilleland Jr. and his medical firm, Neshannock Surgical Inc. The suit was filed in 2017 on behalf of Rosemary McIltrot, a Lawrence County resident, by the law firm of Dallas W. Hartman P.C.
Attorneys Dallas M. Hartman and Patrick Sullivan represented her in court for a three-day civil jury trial in the courtroom of Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox. The eight women and four men deliberated for 2 hours and 45 minutes before arriving at their decision.
“It's a very big award in Lawrence County,” Dallas M. Hartman said. “It's not the biggest ever, but it's the biggest since COVID-19."
According to Dallas M. Hartman, a principle of the law firm, McIltrot, now 76, had undergone a colon resectioning for a stricture on May 18, 2015.
Gilleland in performing the surgery and stapled the colon to an area of surrounding tissue, according to the lawsuit claim. The improper connection created a fistula and caused leakage from the colon into surrounding anatomy, Hartman explained.
McIltrot subsequently underwent at least three surgical procedures, one of them extensive, to get some of the damage she suffered repaired.
The initial surgery had been performed at UPMC Jameson Hospital, he said, but there were no allegations of any wrongdoing by the hospital.
The lawsuit was filed because “this was completely preventable,” Hartman said. “We're not in the business of suing everybody, we're in the business of suing the right person.”
McIltrot said in a phone interview that she knew something was wrong immediately after her surgery, when she woke up to excruciating pain that never went away. Even went she went for her post-surgery follow-up visit, she was in such intense pain she couldn't walk, she said, and other physical indications were emerging that told her something was seriously wrong.
She found out what had happened in her surgery when she obtained a second opinion from a physician in Pittsburgh, who ordered diagnostic testing, McIltrot said.
"That Pittsburgh doctor sent me to another doctor for surgery to put a clip on it," she said. That didn't work well, so she had to heal, then wait until that October when she had another extensive surgery to correct the problem. During that procedure, the doctors also performed an ileostomy, or an opening of the abdominal wall.
"I was in the hospital for two weeks and I was really sick," she said.
She later underwent a third procedure to reverse the ileostomy.
"It's been seven years," McIltrot said, adding that she still has recurring complications from the ordeal.
"I'm never going to be totally better," she said. "I have to live with these problems."
Hartman said a slide containing tissue from the staple used in the initial surgery had tissue from the two areas, which was analyzed by a forensic pathologist from Yale, Dr. Paul Cohen, who testified at the trial. That preserved slide was key evidence in the case, he said.
Dr. Stephen Ferzoco of Boston, a witness of the same profession as Gilleland, also testified on McIltrot's behalf about how the procedure caused the problem.
McIltrot credited her two attorneys and the physician and pathologist from Yale.
“I'd like to thank my special witnesses, and Dallas and Patrick did a great job in representing me," she said.
"I really thank the jury (members) for taking their time in listening to the case, to comprehend what I really went through," McIltrot said. When she heard the award amount, "I cried. I was shocked."
“The jury was very attentive,” Hartman agreed, commending the members for being fair to McIltrot but not punishing the doctor.
"Everything was clear that it was 100 percent preventable," he added.
The jury's award included $1 million for past damages and $600,000 for future pain, suffering and disfigurement.
Hartman said that late last week, the award was "molded" to $1.92 million to reflect interest, pursuant to rules of civil procedure.
“A doctor’s duty of care extends the entire length of a surgical procedure. Here, there was no dispute that the doctor performed the first half of the procedure properly, but that does not give you a pass to perform the second half of the procedure improperly,” Hartman commented. “Hopefully this verdict will lead to doctors taking accountability when the care they provide their patients is clearly inadequate.”
Testifying on Gilleland's behalf were Gilleland himself, and a physician, Dr. Alan Schuricht of Philadelphia.
The doctor and medical firm were represented by Attorney Alan Baum of the Matis, Baum O'Connor Law Firm of Pittsburgh.
Attempts to reach Baum or other attorneys in his law firm were unsuccessful Tuesday.
That law firm has since filed a post judgment action on Dr. Gilleland's and the clinic's behalf in Common Pleas Court to seek a new trial, thus starting the appeal process.
