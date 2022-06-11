Lawrence County’s Juneteenth celebration is set for noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at Cascade Park.
The event will feature music, games, vendors and a history of Juneteenth.
The observance — which was officially declared in a federal holiday in 2021, the first to be added to the list of federal holidays since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 — marks the ultimate end of slavery in the United States. However, that news did not arrive for another two years in Galveston, Texas, which continued to be a stronghold of slavery in the interim.
Octavia Payne, a retired New Castle Area School District educator, will present the history of Juneteenth at the June 18 advent. In an advance copy of her talk, she writes, “The large plantation owners were wealthy and had access to all information and when it was released. They were brutal, inhuman people and the ruling class of the United States. They kept the news of Freedom from the Galveston area ...
“Galveston is isolated on a barrier island, which made it difficult to reach it and easy for slave owners to hinder any information getting there on time. So plantation owners continued to harvest their money-making crops with the Slave labor they had created for years.”
The news finally arrived on June 19, 1865, when, according to the Congressional Research Service, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, announcing the end of both the Civil War and the practice of slavery.
The name “Juneteenth” is a blending of the month and the date that freedom came to Galveston.
Texas celebrated Juneteenth beginning in 1866 with such community events as parades, cookouts, prayer gatherings, historical and cultural readings and musical performances. The day became a state holiday in Texas on Jan. 1, 1980, making it the first state to grant official status to the celebration.
“Slavery was an abomination and it took a war to end it, but it did end,” local NAACP President Lawrence Williams said in an email to The News. “Jim Crow enshrined racism and prejudice in our laws, but the Civil Rights moment put an end to Jim Crow. Today, Black and Brown people still experience racism every day at every level of American life, but millions of people are marching, advocating, rallying and organizing to finally put an end to that, too.
“This Juneteenth, let’s stand together and continue the long march toward justice. Yes, it has taken far too long to get there, but change at least feels like it may be at hand.”
