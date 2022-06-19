Despite being recognized as a federal holiday last year, awareness was a key theme at the city’s Juneteenth celebration in Cascade Park.
Even the organizers of Saturday’s event don’t remember learning about it in school.
“This is just the beginning,” local NAACP president Lawrence Williams said. “People will grow and learn and research it. They know what the Emancipation Proclamation is. Once people comprehend (Juneteenth), it’s really the birth of a nation. Once they get a chance to see that everything started to change after that.”
The annual celebration took up headquarters in Cascade Park after being held on the South Side last year and downtown in previous years. The June 19 holiday, officially recognized as a federal holiday last year by President Joe Biden, marks the date in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of the freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy surrendered.
Williams noted the holiday isn’t just for the Black community, but for everyone because of the multiple groups that helped end racial injustices.
“You get some people who are unaware and think these holidays are just for Black people,” Williams said. “The generosity of everybody is what made it happen.”
City Councilman David Ward, an NAACP member and organizer of last year’s event, said President Joe Biden’s signing into law making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday spearheaded efforts to put it in the mainstream.
“As long as we can keep spreading awareness and bringing education of the purpose of Juneteenth and why it’s so important to the Black community, I think we did our job,” Ward said. “Our theme this year was ‘unity in the community.’ That’s what we wanted to share with the City of New Castle — when we unite, we get things done.”
Other than unity, food was a key theme Saturday.
Dave Blanchard’s signature ribs were a highlight, but only for those who were lucky enough to get their hands on them. He sold out in two hours. Blanchard also served up chicken over rice, barbecue chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers.
“There’s great food, great people and a great reason,” said Blanchard, who has won three rib cook-offs at Panella Brothers bar. “You can’t beat it.”
There was also Jamaican, Southern and Americana food along with desserts.
“Going forward it’d be nice if everybody came out,” Williams said. “We want everyone to come out, celebrate and eat good food. Food brings everybody together. You can’t be mad over a full stomach.”
Other vendors sold crafts, clothes and plants. The New Castle Public Library had a station with snacks and books, while a bouncy house entertained the younger audience with music playing from the park’s train station throughout the afternoon and evening.
Both Williams and Ward said they hope for a bigger and better event next year.
“I was surprised with the attendance that we had,” Ward said. “I heard a lot of good feedback. They loved the location of Cascade (Park). That will be in discussion moving forward if we want to keep it at Cascade or explore different venues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.