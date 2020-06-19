June thus far has been marked by days of mourning and outrage, both nationally and locally.
Saturday, though, will be a time for celebration.
On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing news that the enslaved there had been freed by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation almost 2 1/2 years earlier. That occasion is marked annually by Juneteenth, a day that commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. Traditionally, it includes celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings.
Locally, Juneteenth will be observed with a gathering from 2 p.m. to dark Saturday at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle. According to Khyana Johnson, one of the event organizers, there will be food, games, music, speakers and vendors.
It’s something, Johnson said, that is needed this year perhaps more than in any other.
“With the racism movement going on, it puts a lot of pressure on us to do something, and it also puts a lot of pressure on us to do something right,” she said. “We don’t care about the race or the color or the gender of anyone. We just want to be the help, and be the change for everyone.
“This is a celebration. We understand the bad that is going on, but we have to shine a light on the good and make sure it outweighs that bad, so people can keep having something to fight for, having something to look forward to.”
The event is returning to Riverwalk Park after taking place in 2019 at St. Luke AME Zion Church on the city’s West Side.
“Last year we hosted at St. Luke AME Zion Church because it is the oldest black church in our city,” said David Ward, another of the Juneteenth organizers. “The reason we decided on the Riverwalk (this year) was because we are hoping for a larger crowd, but also because we think it is more of a center point in the city. We want to bring attractions to our downtown.”
Johnson described the planned atmosphere as “a big cookout for everyone; everyone coming together, all families, all races, all genders.”
Groups helping to organize the event are Rust Belt Revitalization and B.E. David J. Dean III and Andrew Henley are part of the former, and Johnson, Ward, Ryenn Micaletti, Taryn “Tee” Mercer, John Clark and Devynne Booker belong to the latter.
Micaletti said that the local Juneteenth observance has two goals.
“It is our mission to empower, educate and motivate people of color to invest in the city of New Castle while celebrating our history,” she said. “We believe that the best way to progress our community is to be of service to it.
“We want to honor those who came before us by creating more opportunities for those who come after us.”
The website juneteenth.com calls the holiday “a time for reflection and rejoicing” as well as an opportunity “for self assessment, self-improvement and planning for the future.”
Johnson puts it a bit more simply.
“This is a time,” she said, “for us to shine a light and be happy.”
IN THE SPOTLIGHT …
•Confirmed speakers for Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration include the Rev. David Young and Brian Rice.
•Scheduled to provide entertainment are Lisa Burley, Allyson Hood, Dellys Divas, Jameson Henderson, Gage Gilmore, Elijah, Britney Eggleston, Tonio Ford, Gordon Austin and High Praise and Sonia.
•Other speakers and artists may yet be added.
