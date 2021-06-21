There was a certain duality at Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in New Castle.
Residents young and old gathered on Reynolds Street in the city’s South Side while rock music played from one tent and hip-hop from another. Saturday not only marked the first Juneteenth celebration as a federal holiday — legislation passed both the U.S. Senate and House last week before President Joe Biden signed it into law — but was perhaps the first large-scale, public event in the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
“I think this is a nice thing,” Marcy Session said. “It’s going on all over the United States. I think that’s a good thing.”
The June 19 celebration marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers informed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation 21/2 years earlier freed slaves in Southern states. Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. Many states, including Pennsylvania since 2019, had laws on the books marking the holiday as well.
Session was one of several vendors at Saturday’s event between Ebenezer Church of God and the Vista South apartment complex selling her Cakes by Marcy. She sold out with a few hours to spare. Even still, Session, at 57, said she didn’t know about the holiday until this year.
“I think now that it is a national holiday, it’ll be in the books more,” she said. “Hopefully, it’ll be in the schools that they’ll teach children of all races about it, not just African-Americans.”
Her granddaughter, Kerrionna Lyles, was also a vendor selling her KRL Beauty products. A 2020 New Castle High School graduate, Lyles said she doesn’t remember being taught anything in school about Juneteenth and its history.
“I thought today was very successful for everybody,” Lyles said. “I thought it was nice how everybody came out. They gave out free food. They had all the kids out. I thought it was very nice.”
Saturday’s event, put on by Be.’s (pronounced “Be Period”), David Ward, AJ Clark, Ryenn Micaletti, Mark Wallace, Donelle Searcy and Jazelle Dennis, also featured bouncy houses, donated food, music and yard games. Last year, the event was held at the downtown Riverwalk Park, but this year, tents were set up in a parking lot and in the grassy lots.
