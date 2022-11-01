The first thought when hearing about rescued or fostered animals would be the assumption they are dogs or cats.
For Judge’s Park Small Animal Rescue in Edinburg found a niche rescuing pets often neglected without as much attention — like rats, mice, hamsters, Guinea pigs and rabbits.
Now, the animal rescue is branching out to foster, and put out for adoption, animals that are “not fluffy.”
The rescue will be fostering reptiles like lizards, geckos, turtles and tortoises, birds like parrots and parakeets and spiders like tarantulas. The rescue will not be handling snakes.
This is according to Hannah Lawton, who serves as an adoption and education coordinator for exotic animals at the rescue.
“There’s not a lot of resources in Beaver and Lawrence Counties (for those animals),” Lawton said. “We wanted to be a resource for those who really needed help.”
Lawton said not only will the rescue be able to help foster and coordinate adoptions for these exotic animals, but will also help inform people on how to properly care for them, as often people purchase them without the proper research and preparation.
“We have a pretty good reputation,” Lawton said.
Judge’s Park was founded in 2005 by Jennifer Kilmer to help animals like mice, rats, rabbits, Guinea pigs, and hamsters, that can get neglected just as easily as dogs and cats, but don’t usually have the same amount of foster groups or rescue organizations to help them out.
Judge’s Park has since expanded to helping cats.
Lawton said they work closely with different animal organizations, as well as the Lawrence County and Beaver County Humane Societies.
“The community has been very welcoming,” Lawton said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the community’s support.”
Lawton said the rescue helps to take care of animals that are handicapped, stating if they are unable to be placed, they live happy lives at the rescue.
She said in the future, the rescue would like to do different educational programs on the animals they help, such as in the schools.
For more information, such as the current adoptable animals, visit the Judge’s Park Facebook page, their website judgespark.org, or by phone at (724) 272-0378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.