Lawrence County’s four Court of Common Pleas judges, its district attorney and four district judges all will receive wage increases of 5.6 percent on their salaries next year.
The administrative Offices of the Pennsylvania Courts earlier this month set the salaries of those offices and other judicial seats statewide for 2022, based on those increases. The 2022 salaries, which take effect Jan. 1, include a cost-of-living adjustment.
The annual salary of three judges of the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas will be $197,119. Those judges are J. Craig Cox, John W. Hodge and David Acker.
President Judge Dominick Motto will be paid $197,979 for 2022.
By state law, the district attorney’s salary is $1,000 less than that of the common pleas judges. Thus, the salary of District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa will be $196,119 next year. The county by law pays 35 percent of his wages, or about $68,641 from its general fund budget, and the state pays 65 percent.
The county’s four district judges are Melissa A. Amodie, Jerry G. Cartwright, Richard Russo and Jennifer L. Nicholson.
Their annual salaries are set at $98,565 for 2022. Salaries across the board are increasing by 5.6 percent, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the consumer price index published this month by the U.S. Department of Labor for mid-Atlantic urban areas. The increase represents the largest year-over-year increase since 1991, according to the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, and applies to more than 1,000 positions, including governor, cabinet members, three statewide elected officers, all 253 lawmakers and state and county judges. It takes effect Wednesday for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.
