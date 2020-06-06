A mail-in ballot privacy protection matter that also could become an issue in other Pennsylvania counties is to be resolved by Lawrence County's president judge for Lawrence County voters.
Common Pleas Judge Dominick Motto heard arguments Friday in court after a civil complaint was filed by attorney Jason Medure on behalf of the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee, contesting that Lawrence County election officials set aside 446 ballots that arrived at the courthouse for the primary election, with the identities of those voter compromised.
Medure is seeking to have all of those votes counted, and his argument in court was that according to previous Supreme Court case law, every effort should be made to count every vote.
However, Lawrence County officials have determined those votes would not be counted because on most of them, the identity of the voter is compromised.
Medure's position on the matter was contested in court by assistant county solicitor Carolyn Flannery-Lang, who told the judge, "If one person even lays eyes on John Doe's ballot and sees how he voted, John Doe's right to secrecy has been violated. Not even one person can know."
She cited the state election code, which gives provisions about the privacy of ballots. One is Section 3146.4 that requires county boards of election to provide two additional envelopes for each official absentee (or mail in) ballot, with the smaller of the two to be enclosed in the mailing envelope, printed, stamped or endorsed the words "Official Absentee Ballot," and nothing else.
Medure, of the local law firm Medure, Bonner Bellissimo LLC, filed papers in court this week on behalf of the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee, challenging the county's decision to void those votes and not count them as part of Tuesday's primary election results.
Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison, who was called to the witness stand at a hearing Friday morning, said outside of the meeting that several people were in the commissioners meeting room when the ballot envelopes were opened with the voters names and addresses on the envelopes, and only with secrecy envelopes inside their privacy of voting protected.
Allison took the witness stand and explained that when someone requests a mail-in or absentee ballot, the voter receives a ballot, a privacy envelope and an outer envelope with a green sheet of instructions. And while the sheet doesn't warn that the vote will be voided if the secrecy ballot isn't used, it does instruct the voter to secure the ballot in the secrecy envelope, he said.
The outer envelope has a bar code and the voter is required to fill out his name, address, party affiliation and provide a signature to be compared to the signature of the request. When returned, the bar code is scanned to provide record that person has voted, he explained.
He said that 434 ballots were returned by voters without their ballots being secured in secrecy envelopes, which protects their identity from others knowing how they voted. Five other mail-in voters had their identities inside the security envelopes, six did not have the affidavits completed on the outer envelopes and one ballot was placed in the county's drop box with no envelope at all. He concluded that the total number of ballots to be voided is 446. He noted that some of them also had return address stickers on the ballot, while a few had personal notes inside on the ballot that were written by the voters.
This is the first year, by law, that voters were allowed to vote in an election by mail-in ballot without providing a reason. People who cannot get to the polls also are permitted to vote, similarly, by absentee ballot with a secrecy envelop. Allison said that more than 8,000 mail-in ballots were returned to the courthouse for Tuesday's Primary Election.
He explained that a group of workers at the courthouse opened the outside envelopes using an "enveloper" machine that cuts only a slim top strip on the envelope. The county commissioners bought the machine in anticipation of the number of mail-in ballots the county would receive.
Several people were in the room when those were opened, including a watcher for the Democratic party who questioned why the votes without privacy envelopes were set aside from the others, Allison explained outside of the courtroom.
He testified in court that the county board of elections does not have a policy stating those ballots would be voided.
Attorney Richard Flannery, representing the Republican Party State Committee, participated in the hearing by phone. He said he agrees that the county board of elections has the power to decide on the matter, and it has the discretion to develop a policy regarding it. He requested of Motto, whatever his decision is, that he defer to the county board of elections to develop a policy to address the votes without secrecy envelopes that arrive in the fall General Election, rather than addressing the matter by an order, "which would be binding forever."
Lawrence County solicitor Thomas W. Leslie participated in the court hearing by phone but offered no input into the proceeding.
Medure's contention is that the board's failure to count the ballots that lacked the privacy envelopes violate provisions of the state Election Code. The court papers he filed claim that violates the rights of electors to vote and have their ballots counted under the U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions, including the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses, and in light of candidates for federal office on the ballot, the Voting Rights Act.
Medure contends in the filing that while people voting by mail or by absentee are instructed to use the privacy envelope supplied to them in submitting the ballot, there is nothing in the state election code that authorizes a county election board to discard a ballot cast without a privacy envelope.
Medure said after Friday's proceeding that he has not filed any objections in any other county, and he is not aware of whether any other counties are having a similar legal issue. He added that not every county in the state might have had watchers while the ballots were being opened.
