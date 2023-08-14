No decision was made during a Friday court hearing on whether to include the name of an independent candidate in the city mayor’s race on November’s ballot.
Mark Elisco, represented by his attorney and brother Dennis, argued before Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge that Devin Ryan Maresca’s name shouldn’t be printed on the Nov. 7 ballot because Maresca’s petition signatures were misspelled or misidentified. Hodge will rule on the matter this week.
Democrat Mark Elisco was unopposed for mayor until Maresca launched a campaign in late July to garner 100 signatures from city voters before Aug. 1.
Tim Germani, the county elections director, testified that Maresca’s nomination petition had 104 signatures with two crossed out. Maresca said he had 103 signatures.
In parsing the names on the list, Germani said one signature was from a Taylor Township voter and another from a Union Township resident; signatures must come from city residents.
Another person who signed the petition moved to Oil City. Signatures from 11 folks were not registered voters.
“I would disqualify it,” said Germani, who noted Maresca had from March 8 until Aug. 1 to collect signatures, but didn’t receive his first until July 27.
Maresca, who represented himself, told Germani he and Elisco have had numerous conversations about his nomination petition.
Maresca said Elisco originally had 20 signatures on the petition he questioned, and has since been brought down but if given more time, he could verify the other questioned signatures.
He claims Elisco gave Germani an inaccurate list of names and addresses, purposefully misspelled or with the wrong addresses.
“There is a lot of doubt with this list,” Maresca said.
Maresca did not present his version of his petition to the court.
Elisco filed the challenge at 3:21 p.m. Aug. 8 before the 4 p.m. deadline. Maresca said he was notified of the Aug. 11 hearing just a few hours later.
Hodge said this hearing was Maresca’s chance to present evidence and witness testimony on his behalf. Maresca said he was not given enough time to organize the people who were questioned on his petition to testify.
He did state that he asked every person who signed the petition if they lived in New Castle and if they were registered to vote in New Castle, to which Maresca said everyone verified yes to both.
Maresca noted Elisco made a challenge in the 2019 mayoral primary against Richard Beshero, who dropped out of the race after his petitions included illegible signatures and those of unregistered voters.
“There’s a reason why we don’t have additional candidates. It’s obvious Elisco doesn’t want democracy,” Maresca said.
Maresca asked Hodge to deny Elisco’s petition, but said if the challenge is approved, he will chose to run as a write-in candidate.
“I was told in the back to concede. I chose not to. I was here to exercise my right. I chose to stand my ground,” Maresca said. “I’m going to run for mayor.”
Elisco argued there was enough evidence to discredit Maresca’s petition and that Maresca’s tone and conduct made a mockery of the legal system.
