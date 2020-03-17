Judge orders measures against virus threat

The Lawrence County courts are doing what they can to exercise social distancing during court proceedings.
President Judge Dominick Motto issued two orders Monday, one setting guidelines for more sparse gatherings of people for jury selection and court hearings; and one suspending the operation of Rule of Criminal Procedure 600, to broaden a defendant's right to a speedy trial. The latter declaration was allowable as the result of a Supreme Court order, also handed down Monday.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving the chief judges in each county authority to close down court facilities and suspend time limits that normally apply to court proceedings. The high court acted Monday and provided the emergency powers through April 14.
In hand with the Supreme Court's decision, Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered a shutdown of all nonessential businesses to help prevent the spread of the corona virus-related illness.
Motto said Monday that the county still will be concerned about speedy trials and the rights of its defendants, and that plea agreements also are ongoing while the courts are in operation.
A second order he issued Monday allows the court to continue to perform essential functions for the duration of the COVID-19 health emergency, while keeping social distancing and limiting the numbers of people in the courts.
These conditions are contained in the order:
•Court employees will not attend off-site conferences or trainings.
•Court events and meetings, as distinguished from court hearing and conferences, will be rescheduled or held virtually.
•The number of persons in chambers and in other meeting or conference rooms will be limited to comply with social distancing recommendations. Any common pleas judge, district judge, hearing officer or conference officer will have authority to limit the number of persons.
•Scheduling and rescheduling of larger court lists will be staggered or scheduled in smaller numbers of cases, to avoid large groups of litigants and attorneys in the courtrooms.
•Waivers of arraignment will be accepted until, and including, the days scheduled for formal arraignment. Defendants who execute and file such waivers need not attend court on those days.
•Attorneys may request that a defendant be excused from pre-trial conferences in criminal proceedings if the counsel deems his or her attendance unnecessary.
•All district court offices and central court will implement similar strategies to minimize exposure, including staggering schedules, with the district court administrator to be apprised of any strategies or policies developed by the district court judge.
•The number of individuals within the courtroom galley will be limited to 50 percent of the capacity of the courtroom.
•Regarding jury selection, no more than one jury panel will be summoned on a given day, and unless approved by Motto, the number of jurors summoned for a trial in any one day will be limited to 70, and no more than 45 prospective jurors will be placed in any one room.
•Jurors will be instructed to comply with social distancing requirements including sitting in every other chair or allowing similar distance between each juror. Jury selection may require coordination between judges, to use available courtrooms to achieve social distancing.
•When reasonably possible, judges and litigants are encouraged to use, to the fullest extent possible, telephone, video/audio devices and other advanced communication technology to limit personal appearances for court proceedings, meetings and gatherings.
•County maintenance staff must continue to sanitize all door handles, light switches, counters, elevators, hand rails and other surfaces in the courthouse.
"We can't close the courts, we just can't do that," Motto concluded. "But at least we're doing what we can to minimize the risk for people."
