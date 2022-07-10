A man accused of robbing a CVS drug store of more than 2,000 Xanax pills and later shooting and killing a man in an East Side alley, is on his way to stand trial.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto last month dismissed pretrial motions filed by the attorney on the two cases against Jordan Perretti, 39, of Lathrop Street. He is accused in the shooting death of 39-year-old Jason Miles, who was found dead in an alley behind Marshall Avenue on Feb. 6, 2021.
A trial date has not officially been set.
Miles had been shot in the face several times. An autopsy report indicates he died from two gunshot wounds to the head.
Perretti is charged with criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in connection with Miles’ death. He had a previous felony conviction that makes it unlawful for him to carry a gun.
He also is facing counts of robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, prohibited possession of a firearm and distribution of narcotics in a bad faith, accused of robbing the CVS pharmacy on West Washington Street, before Miles’ death occurred.
Perretti remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa is prosecuting the robbery and the homicide cases together.
Perretti’s defense attorney is Nathan L. Bible of Beaver County.
Motto, in his written opinion that dismisses the pretrial motions, noted that Miles had informed the police that Perretti was in the area of the CVS store and was wearing a gauze eye patch before the robbery.
The significance is that the reported store robber also was wearing an eye patch and requested medication for his eye from the pharmacist, the report said.
A confidential informant reported that he purchased Xanax from Perretti for $50 and they were similar to those stolen in the robbery, Motto’s opinion states. That informant told police that Perretti had a gun and ordered him to ingest two of the Xanax pills before finishing the transaction.
One of the stolen pill bottles was found in front of a house where Perretti had been seen the day of the robbery, the police had reported. The police upon arresting Perretti found him to have 1,122 pills of suspected Xanax.
A witness had testified at a pretrial hearing that she was outside in her backyard walking her dog the night of Miles’ death.
She said she heard two men speaking and one accused the other of snitching on him, Motto’s opinion states. She said her dog grew agitated and she heard about three gunshots and saw a flash from a gun barrel.
She looked out the window and saw a man lying on the ground. She said she watched the other man get into a silver Chevrolet Cobalt and drive it over to where Miles was lying, look at him, then leave.
She said she saw him return in the Cobalt to that area while police were investigating the shooting.
The police found black sneakers at Perretti’s residence that had blood on the soles, the court report said.
