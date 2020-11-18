A prohibited felon who possessed seven guns, more than 1000 rounds of ammunition, and an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, was sentenced in federal court this week.
Dennis Alan Riggs, 51, of Pittsburgh was ordered to serve 32 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Prior to imposing sentence, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville noted that investigators had searched Riggs' home cellular phone, which revealed that he was obsessed with Nazi ideology, Adolf Hitler and mass shooters.
Riggs' cellular phone displayed photographs and videos of himself, posing with the AR-15 wearing a Nazi Swastika shirt. The video specifically depicts Riggs cocking the illegal AR-15 and performing the Nazi “Heil Hitler salute,” which Judge Colville indicated “exceeds the bounds of mere political expression."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Lieber Smolar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
Brady commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation that led to Riggs' prosecution.
