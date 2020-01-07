Judge hears more arguments in double-homicide case

A Lawrence County Common Pleas judge has not yet ruled on whether he will grant a change of venire in a double-homicide trial.
Attorneys were back in Judge J. Craig Cox's courtroom Monday to present witnesses and debate exceptions filed by the defense on behalf of Caden Popovich, one of two suspects accused in a double shooting death in a Franklin Avenue apartment on New Castle's East Side on Feb. 25, 2018.
Popovich, who turned 18 just after the deaths occurred, is charged as an adult in the slayings.
His defense attorney, Thomas N. Farrell of Pittsburgh, in November had filed a motion for a change of venire for Popovich's upcoming homicide trial.
Both Popovich, now 19, and 19-year-old Dohnavin Miller remain in the Lawrence County jail without bond, each facing two counts of homicide and other related charges.
The pair are the accused shooters in the deaths of 19-year-olds Cameron Martwinski and Justin Luca.
Farrell also is seeking to have the cases against Popovich and Miller severed from each other.
On Monday, the court addressed another exception filed by Farrell, who claimed that Popovich's father, Brian Popovich, had a right to a private conversation with his son after his arraignment and before he went to jail. A New Castle police officer, Nathaniel Miller, took the witness stand Monday and said he had overheard Popovich tell his father that most of the information in the affidavit of probable cause was correct but there were some things that were not true.
On the contrary, Popovich's father took the witness stand to counter that testimony, saying his son told him that "some of the stuff was true, but most of it isn't."
Farrell argued that there is a parent-child privilege. Following attorneys' arguments in the matter, he asked Cox for time to file briefs on the matter.
Cox said he would issue an order on his decision.
A motion to bring a jury in from an outside county was one of several pre-trial motions that Farrell had filed on behalf of Popovich. In November, Cox heard arguments on more than 10 of Farrell's pre-trial motions that were rebutted by Deputy Attorney General Alicia Sutton Werner, representing the prosecution. The right to privacy question was the only matter addressed in Monday's court session.
Cox has not yet ruled on any of the motions.
The courtroom was filled with family members and friends of the victims and the suspects.
Farrell said he is withdrawing a motion contesting whether the prosecution violated the state Wiretap Act when it obtained recording of phone conversations from the county jail between the incarcerated suspects and others, which may have included attorneys. Werner said the prosecution has no recordings from the jail, at this time, that it intends to use in the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.