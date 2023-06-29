David Maiella feels he wasn’t given an opportunity for a full public hearing with New Castle City Council over his request for disability pension benefits.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said a hearing never took place because Maiella waited too long to file an appeal from a previous city pension board decision.
Those were the arguments presented Monday by the city and Maiella, a former city police officer, in a court hearing in front of Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
“That’s the essence of the argument your honor — timeliness,” Saad said.
Hodge agreed to take both arguments into consideration and to deliver his decision at a later date.
Maiella served as a city policeman from April 24, 2009, to May 6, 2019, and was forced to retire as an officer following an injury he received in the line of duty on May 6.
He was examined by three physicians who all told him he can no longer be an officer.
While Maiella receives a regular police pension, he applied for disability pension benefits on June 21, 2021. The city police pension board determined his request did not meet the criteria, as all three doctors could not come to a complete consensus of what kind of disability Maiella has, and denied his request on March 14, 2022.
Pension board attorney Pete Halesey said in a previous separation agreement with the city, Maiella was allowed to apply for police disability benefits but was not guaranteed he would get them.
Halesey and Saad agreed Maiella, per city ordinance, had 60 days to appeal the pension board’s decision to city council. Maiella didn’t file the appeal until December and chose to use arbitration following the March hearing. Council denied Maiella’s disability request at its Jan. 5 meeting without a hearing because it wasn’t filed on time.
In response, Maiella’s attorney Ronald Retsch said his client is entitled to disability benefits and that it took nine months for the city to give a notice back for the application for benefits.
Retsch said even if Maiella was late in filing his appeal, the city should still have had a formal hearing for Maiella to present evidence and testimony, and to have something on the official record for Maiella to follow the proper procedure.
“They still could have some hearing,” Retsch said.
Saad said the police contract stipulates this matter is not one for arbitration and if the court determines a hearing should have taken place, city council will host one for Maiella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.