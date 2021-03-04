The Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas has extended a judicial emergency to April 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Judge Dominick Motto signed an order Wednesday for the extension, which also suspends Rule 600 of criminal procedures, which is the right to a speedy trial.
Motto's decision came from the authority given to county president judges by the state Supreme Court under a declaration of judicial emergency, with COVID 19 being that emergency.
The county commissioners, in meeting with the courts, decided late last month to keep the rest of the courthouse closed to the general public through March 18.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said they will re-evaluate the conditions of COVID-19 again before that general courthouse reopening date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.