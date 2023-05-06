A Lawrence County Common Pleas judge denied an appeal filed by a Mohawk High senior’s parents contesting his permanent expulsion for a football team hazing incident.
Judge John W. Hodge handed down the order Friday afternoon following a public court hearing a week ago when arguments were presented to the court by Dennis Elisco, the student’s private attorney, and by the district’s solicitor, Russell Lucas of Andrews & Price LLC Pittsburgh law firm. The student is due to graduate in June.
Elisco filed the appeal on his and his parents’ behalf, claiming the Mohawk Area School Board in its public vote Nov. 8 to permanently expel him violated the teen’s constitutional rights.
The school board vote for the teen’s expulsion was 6 to 2 to 1 as the result of a reported hazing scandal involving the varsity football team. Board members Mark Hiler, Mark Solley, Rachel McGreal, James McKim, Sherry Patton and Mark Pezzuolo approved the sanction against the teen. Michael McBride and Kirk Lape voted against the expulsion and Retort abstained.
The expelled teen’s name has been withheld because he is a juvenile, and all of the court filings in the case are sealed.
Elisco argued in court the school board’s vote to expel the teen was based entirely upon hearsay and it did not afford him an opportunity to cross-examine any witnesses interviewed by the district or law enforcement before the board rendered its decision.
A hazing incident took place in August preseason practice where District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, in his investigation, said five athletes were subject to “a series of acts of abuse, humiliation and assault.” The school paused football activities for two weeks, which led to the cancellation of a scrimmage and two games.
The school board in an 8-0-1 vote had approved disciplinary agreements with other students who were on the varsity football team who reportedly were involved in the incident.
In addition to the one teen’s expulsion, three teens, including Elisco’s client, who reportedly were involved in the hazing incident, are facing charges by juvenile petition filed by the district attorney’s office. Those court proceedings also are private and records sealed because they are juveniles. Suspects who are charged with crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
The basis of the claim against the teen, regarding the reported hazing, was that he was involved in an incident where he reportedly and admittedly put his hand down the pants of an underclassman football player and touched him inappropriately, according to Elisco.
A separate claim, which Hodge disregarded in his ruling, was the teen was at a gathering of players off school grounds when he reportedly placed his private parts on a sleeping teen.
The incident reportedly was caught on a Snapchat video viewed by both district attorney’s office detective Thomas Burke, who filed the juvenile petitions, and by Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk, according to information presented Friday in court. Houk at the time was the assistant superintendent.
That video was not submitted as evidence at the expulsion hearing, only the testimony about it from the two officials who viewed it, Lucas said, and the board chose not to watch it.
Because the school administration decided not to admit the video into evidence, Hodge did not take it into regard in his ruling.
Elisco also had argued the district acted arbitrarily and capriciously by imposing a permanent expulsion upon his client, while other students did not receive the same or similar punishment.
The judge determined on the contrary, that, although the student’s GPA, school attendance athletic participation and letters of support were exemplary, the board weighed that information versus the factual conduct established at the hearing and determined the board had the sole authority to decide that permanent expulsion was appropriate.
“The court finds there is a substantial factual basis set forth in the adjudication of the school district board of directors from Nov. 8, 2022, and that there is no evidence to support the appellant’s argument that his constitutional rights were violated or were not in accordance with the law,” Hodge wrote in his conclusion. “To the contrary, the findings of fact made by the school district board of directors necessary to support the adjudications were supported by substantial evidence.”
Elisco commented Friday afternoon “obviously, I respectfully disagree with the decision.”
He said he is discussing with his clients whether they want to pursue the matter further in court.
Attempts to contact Lucas for comment late Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.
