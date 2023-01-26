It’s been several years since a mistrial has been declared in the Lawrence County Courts of Common Pleas.
But President Judge Dominick Motto declared one in his courtroom Tuesday, ordering that Nikko S. Bongivengo, 22, merits a new trial after a New Castle police officer who testified inadvertently violated Bongivengo’s rights with one of his answers while under cross-examination of his testimony.
A jury was chosen Monday for the trial that involved charges against Bongivengo, whose last known address was Blanchard Street, of illegal possession of a gun because of a prior felony, possession of a gun without a license, and conspiracy to possess a gun without a license.
Bongivengo had pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of carrying a gun without a license and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resulting in a felony conviction that made him ineligible by state law to own or possess a gun.
The 2020 incident where Bongivengo had been arrested involved a traffic stop in September of 2020 that was made by a New Castle police officer, according to Assistant District Attorney Bill Flannery, who prosecuted the case. He said the officer had found a gun on the floor of the car in which Bongivengo was one of three occupants.
Flannery said the defense attorney asked a question in court of New Castle patrolman Mark Manos under cross-examination, and his response indicated that Bongivengo did not give a statement to police at the time of his arrest, which could have prejudiced the jury against him, thus violating Bongivengo’s Fifth Amendment rights, Flannery said.
Attorney Michael Yagercik of Beaver Falls, Bongivengo’s defense attorney, explained more simply that some of Manos’ elicited testimony could have prejudiced the jury against his client.
An order Motto handed down Tuesday verified the mistrial, citing as the reason Bongivengo had been given the opportunity to give a statement to the police and declined to do so.
The trial had not proceeded far, as the officer was the first witness the prosecution had called in the case. The jury was dismissed Tuesday.
Motto reflected the last time a mistrial occurred in his courtroom he remembers was about 15 years ago in an armed robbery case.
Under the Rules of Criminal Procedure, the district attorney’s office has 120 days to grant Bongivengo a new trial.
Flannery said a new trial will be set for Bongivengo on the traffic stop gun charges within the coming months.
“These things happen, and all we can do is move forward,” Yagercik commented.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
