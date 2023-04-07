Lawrence County Action hosted a virtual Meet the Female Statewide Judicial Candidates on Monday.
Lawrence County Action is a charter member of the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women and advocates for Democratic principles and candidates in Lawrence County, statewide and nationally.
Judge Debbie Kunselman serves on the Superior Court and is a Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Kunselman is from Beaver County and spoke of the importance of electing judges with the values you want to preserve. Voters will vote for one candidate.
Jill Beck, an attorney from Allegheny County, is a candidate for Pennsylvania Superior Court, an intermediate appellate court. She is criss-crossing the state on a 67 county campaign tour before May 16. She has visited 58 counties, including Lawrence County. Voters will vote for two candidates.
Judge Timika Lane was a teacher and a lawyer and currently serves on the Court of Common Pleas. Lane is also a candidate for Superior Court. She believes all people should be treated with respect and all people matter. Voters will vote for two candidates.
