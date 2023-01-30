Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto has appointed two new members to the county board of elections.
Motto handed down an order Monday, selecting Frank Piccari and John R. Seltzer as members of the board.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd will remain on the election board because he has not announced his candidacy.
Typically, the board is comprised of the three commissioners, except for when the commissioners are candidates for election. Both Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel have publicly announced their intent to run for re-election in this year's May 16 primary.
The state elections code states once a commissioner declares intent to run for public office, he or she cannot serve on the board of elections, and the president judge is to appoint a member who is not a candidate, to ensures the impartiality on that board.
Piccari has been the county's maintenance superintendent for many years and has been working the past few years under a contract with the county. Seltzer is a longtime local attorney. Both of the appointed members have served on the board in the past during the commissioners election year.
The election board oversees the running of all elections in Lawrence County.
The state election code requires each county in Pennsylvania to have a county board of elections, which has jurisdiction over the conduct of primary and general elections in the county under the provisions of the code. The law requires a minority representation of either party on the board.
Piccari is a registered Democrat and Boyd and Seltzer are Republicans.
Appointees who are not currently elected office holders shall receive compensation for such service as determined by the salary board, plus mileage as specified by the county for expenses incurred when performing election board business, according to the code.
