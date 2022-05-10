A man standing trial for gun-related offenses, in a rare occurrence, was acquitted by the judge before the case went to the jury.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge dismissed the case against Rashad Andre Fitzpatrick, 39, of the 100 block of North Ray Street, Tuesday afternoon after the commonwealth presented all of its evidence but before attorneys offered closing arguments.
Fitzpatrick was on trial for an incident at his home on Feb. 17, 2021, when he reportedly threatened two people and said he was going to get his gun. As the couple left, he appeared in the doorway holding a gun, according to witnesses. A criminal complaint indicated police found a gun on a dresser in the house, but it was not the same gun, and it had been reported stolen.
The jury was selected Monday, and the commonwealth had called five witnesses for the prosecution. They included the couple and a third woman who reportedly were witness to the incident, a New Castle police officer and Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, the county prothonotary and clerk of courts whose office handles the paperwork for gun convictions.
When the commonwealth rested its case after presenting its evidence, Fitzpatrick's private defense attorney, John Bongivengo, asked the judge to dismiss the case because of insufficient evidence, and Hodge agreed.
Fitzpatrick had been charged with two counts of person not to possess a firearm and one count of receiving stolen property.
“The commonwealth didn't present evidence of each element of the crime,” Bongivengo said after the trial. “(Fitzpatrick) didn't have a firearm, there was no proof he had it, and the other firearm the police didn't have, and it wasn't a firearm at all, it was a BB gun.”
The case was prosecuted by Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi.
