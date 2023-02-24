Jubilee Ministries International will host a community prayer meeting for the families of East Palestine and surrounding communities.
The service is a response to the Feb. 3 train derailment and subsequent release of chemicals.
It will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 2, at KBN Studios at 2801 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township.
