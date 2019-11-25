With the sun shining and the temperature a chilly 43 degrees on Saturday afternoon, area residents flocked to downtown New Castle for the 2019 Hometown Holly Days parade.
The parade, boasting more than 100 entrants, wound for more than an hour and a half through downtown New Castle, beginning at the Columbus Innerbelt leading Santa and Mrs. Claus down East Washington Street atop a New Castle Fire Department fire truck to officially usher in the Christmas season.
Many in the crowd commended moving the parade to 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon, as in years’ past New Castle’s Holiday/Light-Up Night parades had traditionally been held Thursday nights.
“I have never seen a Christmas Parade in New Castle,” said Peggy Foster, a resident of South New Castle Borough. A beautician, Foster said she always works on Thursday nights and could never take the time off.
She and her rescue dog, Bella, also attending her first parade, enjoyed the bands and even the firetruck and ambulance sirens.
“They ought to do it this way every year,” said Wayne Foster, also of South New Castle. “When they hold the parade at night the kids freeze. Sometimes it snows. A day like this is perfect.”
Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions, modestly takes credit for changing the time and day of the parade, but notes that she worked with a crew of 20 volunteers who labored hard to pull off the spectacle.
“Thursdays weren’t working,” Urban said. “Holding a parade at night didn’t help any local business. No one wanted to stay downtown and we fought the after work traffic trying to get home. Then, everyone was cold and in a rush to get home after the parade. With a parade at 3 p.m., and on a nice day, people made the effort to come downtown for the grand opening of the ice rink and parade. Many stayed after the parade to enjoy the Pop-Up Family Festival along Washington Street. I saw a lot of kids doing the crafts.”
Although light rain began to fall just after 5 p.m., it stopped, restarting in earnest as New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo led the countdown for the tree lighting on Kennedy Square. The rain continued while fireworks by Pyrotecnico boomed overhead.
But no one seemed to mind as they stayed to watch the fireworks.
Prior to the tree lighting, parade winners were announced by Mike Lyzakowski, who officiated at the grand opening of the Downtown Ice Rink and announced the parade.
Honorable mention went to Habitat for Humanity and DON Services but the winning float was the entry by New Hope Wesleyan Church that featured green tire Christmas trees and white tire snowmen.
Parade watchers at strategic street corners marveled at the fancy dancing demonstrated by the 40-foot Nutcracker Balloon provided by StarBound Entertainment, owned by Toni McKay. Spectators applauded as the balloon was guided around the projecting arms of the traffic lights at intersections with East, Mill and Mercer streets and back to the innerbelt.
Chuckie Markle, who was in charge of inflating and deflating the balloon on its debut in a New Castle parade, said a crew of 20 volunteers danced the giant balloon around traffic light arms.
“They were amazing,” he said.
Markle said the volunteers were made up of 10 from the New Castle Regional Ballet Company, who are putting on a production of The Nutcracker Ballet, on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, and 10 others drawn from Pizza Joe’s and Huntington Bank employees.
“They took it step by step and guided it through town,” he said. “This is the biggest balloon that’s ever come down a street in New Castle.”
Children watching the parade seemed to get their fill of candy tossed from slow-moving vehicles and handed to them by walkers, including postal carriers who walked along with Mr. McFeely, who served as Parade Grand Marshall. The youngsters were also amazed by the tactical vehicle driven by the New Castle Police Department and, of course, by sirens of fire and rescue vehicles. ambulances and police cars and motorcycles.
Other balloons on parade included Oneness and New Castle Fireworks Capital. The ACTS bus was decked out with glasses, mittens and ear muffs and wreaths covered its front tires.
Some members of the parade offered messages. One Girl Scout troop noted “It is only 48 days until Cookie Season.” Habitat for Humanity carried a sign stating that the annual Douse For a House Polar Plunge will be Feb. 8, 2020; and the Bessemer Volunteer Fire Department featured a wrecked vehicle and reminded residents to “Don’t text and drive.”
Fire trucks and rescue vehicles were provided by New Castle, Slippery Rock, Mahoning, Scott, North Beaver Neshannock and Shenango townships and Bessemer and New Wilmington borough. New Wilmington was accompanied by Smokey the Bear.
Lawrence County K-9 Search and Rescue dogs and their handlers also marched in the parade.
Marching bands included the Laurel Spartan Ban followed by Neshannock High School, Union High School, Westminster College, Mohawk High School, Shenango High School and the New Castle High School playing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” while leading Santa Claus. Westminster College also provided the Sweet Trebles singers and many students who participated in the Pop-Up Family Festival by offering craft booths.
After the parade, Mr. McFeely took part in a meet-and-greet at the Christmas Tree on Kennedy Square. The Sweet Trebles and New Castle Regional Ballet Nutcracker cast performed at The Confluence.
The Holy Spirit Christmas Festival, hosted by St. Vitus School, was held at the former Mary, Mother of Hope Parish Center on North Beaver Street and attracted a crowd. The event featured 55 vendors selling holiday craft items and more than 100 attended Saturday’s Breakfast with Santa at 11 a.m.
The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on the corner of East Washington and North Mill streets. Pastor Gary Mitchell of St. Paul Baptist Church, who is also president of the Salvation Army advisory board, said he was the First Bell Ringer of the season. Calling himself a professional volunteer, Mitchell invited others to join the cause, volunteering an hour or two to ring the bell between now and Dec. 23.
“A lot of people have benefitted from Salvation Army services,” he said. “Now is the time to give back.”
After the parade, members of a Salvation Army Brass Band played at the corner for a time.
Talbot’s Tap Room and Terrace of Mercer provided a pop-up restaurant and wine bar at the former Main Street Clothiers building at 201 E. Washington St., featuring live music by the Rich Harper Band and Juvenile Characteristics.
New Castle Health Officer Pat McGuire reported that all passed their inspections.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem, accompanying Mayor Mastrangelo, said there were no reports of disturbances during the afternoon.
Officer Shawn Lough, one of several officers blocking intersections along the parade route, also commended the crows on its behavior and the parade and its planners.
“They changed the parade route for the balloons,” he said. “It’s nice to see that New Castle upgrading its parade to include balloons.”
He added that he appreciated the crowd size.
“It’s nice to see a good turnout,” he said. “The crowds for the Veteran’s Parade was sparse.”
