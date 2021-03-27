By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
SHARON — Despite a rocky start last year, the free clinic at Joshua’s Haven City Mission is serving a growing number of patients and plans to further expand services. The clinic, at 1230 Stambaugh Ave., opened its doors on Feb. 18, 2020, to serve uninsured patients — right before COVID-19 hit.
COVID cases forced the clinic to close in mid-March for about eight weeks. It’s open again from 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday.
Joshua’s Haven founder Pastor Sherry Swetz said the clinic initially treated one or two people a day. As news of the clinic spread by word of mouth and social media, patients started coming not only from Sharon but also Brookfield, Ohio, Meadville, and other locales, raising the clinic’s traffic to five or six patients on a typical Tuesday, Swetz said.
The clinic’s all-volunteer staff includes five doctors and 12 UPMC Family Practice residents, eight nurses, two pharmacists, and a social worker.
Medical Director Dr. Aaron Listopad, said the clinic has expanded over the past year.
One addition is an on-site pharmacy, where a physician can write and fill prescriptions. Serving as the pharmacist is Gabriele Illes, who said his job also involves educating patients on how to take medications.
“Sometimes patients think it’s a one-and-done thing,” Illes said. Other patients may need to know they should eat something before taking a medication.
Other additions include an EKG device and breathing treatments, as well as a lab for handling blood and urine samples, provided through an agreement with Sharon Regional Medical Center. A laser device, donated by Dr. William Henwood Sr. of the clinic’s staff, enables the clinic to remove minor skin lesions.
“When you first open, you’re trying to get more and more people in,” Listopad said. “After you’re open for a year, you begin to discover all the things you need.”
A contract with Physicians Mobile X-Ray Inc. will provide X-ray services. Instead of keeping the equipment on-site, the company will serve on-call, getting to to the clinic within 20 minutes. Listopad expects a contract in two to four weeks.
So far, patients have come from urban and rural areas, and for a variety of reasons.
Some may work but still can’t afford insurance; others could never work due to a physical or medical disability. Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some patients are between jobs and don’t have coverage now. Others have gone without insurance for years.
For resident physician Dr. Bradley Hodapp the opportunity to work in the Joshua’s Haven clinic provides a much different atmosphere than in a hospital. In a hospital, for example, patients might schedule appointments immediately after showing symptoms of a disease or condition; by contrast, clinic patients may have gone years with a condition before they could access services. That can make diagnosing a patient more difficult, Hodapp said.
Another difference: In hospitals, more patients typically rely on insurance.
Nevertheless, the work at the clinic is rewarding, Hodapp said. Patients are “so thankful they get to come in,” he said.
Among the clinic’s registered nurses are Jan Passell, Shelly Fleischer, and Debbie Hiryak, who worked together at Sharon Regional Medical Center. Now retired, they enjoy working together again as volunteers.
Passell said patients may be a little nervous their first time at the clinic but gradually become comfortable with the welcoming staff. Hiryak expects the clinic’s clientele to continue growing, as more residents become aware of its services.
“Patients always say how well they’re treated here, and how they’re always treated with respect,” Fleischer said.
Listopad said one of the clinic’s priorities is spreading the word to people in need and letting the community know the clinic is available for those without medical insurance. If enough patients started using the clinic’s services, Swetz said the clinic could expand its hours.
Patients may visit the clinic during regular hours on Tuesday, or make arrangements by calling (724) 983-0302. Information can also be found at the Joshua’s Haven Facebook page.
