For Eric “Ric” Jones, childhood involved spending time at the Big Beaver Grange — a family, community organization with its roots in agriculture.
It was a place where his parents and four siblings attended monthly meetings, square dances and baked goods auctions.
Involved with the grange on some level for most of his life, Jones on Monday received this year’s Outstanding Community Service Award. The Lawrence County Pomona Grange, which oversees the Mahoning Valley, Liberty and Pleasant Valley granges, presented the award to the 59-year-old during the Lawrence County Fair.
“I don’t feel I do anything special,” Jones said. “I never received anything like that.”
Laura McMillin, program director for the Pomona Grange, chose Jones for the honor. The recipient can be a grange member or non-member.
“For all the years I’ve known him, he constantly gives to others,” McMillin said. “He’s involved with not just the grange, but in his church and he helps his family.”
A resident of New Beaver Borough, Jones works in maintenance at the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. He belongs to the Mahoning Valley Grange in Mahoning Township and has been a grange member since age 15. Jones initially belonged to the Big Beaver Grange, which merged with the Mahoning Township Grange.
Also president of the Pomona Grange, Jones belongs to Wampum Presbyterian Church and Country Castle Cloggers and works with his father, William, 82, on antique tractors.
Jones and his wife, Toni, are the parents of Lila, 21, a senior business major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Eric, 20, who is serving overseas with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Jones explained the grange lobbies for legislation for rural development, like providing broadband internet.
“A lot of farming communities do not have good broadband and today’s farm machinery uses GPS,” he said.
The grange, which does not take a political stand, is also following the movement for solar energy.
“There’s a lot of advocation for the preservation of farmland and grazing,” Jones said.
The Pomona Grange also named Lex McCurdy of Plain Grove as this year’s Outstanding 4-H member and recent Laurel High School graduate Cody Wagner as the Outstanding FFA member.
