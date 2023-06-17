•
Lori Sager is seeking families who have lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose to share their stories as part of a poster initiative.
•The posters will be a free-standing display that will be used at presentations by the Just One initiative of Vision Ministries’ Pathway to Freedom outreach.
•Each poster will feature a photo of the individual, their name, age, dates of birth and death and a brief bio.
•A signed release will be necessary to participate.
•Anyone wanting to be a part of the effort may email Sager at lorijosager@yahoo.com, or contact Visions Ministries by filling out the form at https://www.visionministries-ptf.com/contact-us
