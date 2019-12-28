HARRISBURG — The 2020 election will dominate the news over the coming months, as campaigns compete for Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and President Donald Trump seeks to win the state a second time en route to winning re-election to the White House.
The first big question may be whether Pennsylvania helps determine who will challenge Trump on behalf of the Democratic Party or whether that nominee is determined before Pennsylvania voters head to the primary polls on April 28, said Chris Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College.
Iowa, which will hold its caucus day on Feb. 3, is the first state to participate in the primary process. Pennsylvania is one of the last states to hold a primary: Only Kansas, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oregon, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota have later primaries than Pennsylvania, according to The Green Papers, a website tracking primary elections.
Whether Pennsylvania’s primary matters or not, the state will play a huge role in determining whether Trump can win re-election, Borick said. Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes, becoming the first Republican to win in Pennsylvania since 1988.
With so much attention on the election results, and concerns about election security lingering, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered counties to replace their voting machines with new, more secure voting machines with paper ballots.
By the middle of last week, 65 of the state’s 67 counties had gotten new voting machines, said Wanda Murren, a Department of State spokeswoman. Only Dauphin and Northumberland counties have yet to replace their voting systems, she said.
The election won’t be the only subject of controversy in the months ahead though.
MINIMUM WAGE
Minimum wage will likely be the first item on the agenda when lawmakers return to the Capitol after their holiday break.
The state Senate approved a plan to raise the minimum wage to $8 an hour by July and to $9.50 an hour by 2022.
Pennsylvania is one of 21 states whose minimum wage is set at the federal minimum. The other 29 states, including all of Pennsylvania’s neighbors, have higher minimums, while half of the 50 states have authorized an automatic future wage increase of some sort.
Wolf coaxed the Senate to act by agreeing to postpone a plan to increase the wage threshold used to determine when employees qualify for overtime. The threshold is already set to increase on Jan. 1 from $23,660 to $35,568 due to a rule approved by the U.S. Department of Labor in September. But the Wolf Administration has asserted that the new federal overtime rule doesn’t go far enough and proposed increasing the threshold to $45,500 by 2022.
The federal change will make 61,000 Pennsylvania workers newly-eligible for overtime, according to information provided by the governor’s office. Wolf’s proposal to increase the threshold to $45,500 would make another 82,000 workers eligible to get overtime, according to the governor’s office.To get the House to act, Wolf has said that if the minimum wage isn’t increased by the end of January, his administration will act to change the overtime threshold.
The governor is looking “to help as many workers as possible,” said J.J. Abbott, a Wolf spokesman, when asked to explain the move to use the overtime expansion as leverage to get a minimum wage hike.
“The minimum wage bill ultimately would help around 300,000 more workers, including many that are much lower income. If he could do both, he would, but this is the compromise on the table.” Abbott said.
STATE CENTER/PRISON CLOSINGS
Another major issue that will carry into the new year is the controversy over how to deal with the declining number of people behind bars or living in state-run facilities for those with mental disabilities.
Announced closings of a state prison in Luzerne County, SCI Retreat, and plans to close the state centers for the care of individual with mental disabilities in White Haven, Venango County, and Polk in Luzerne County, have inspired pushback — from the communities and, in the cases of the state centers, from some relatives of people living in the facilities.
The Department of Corrections has notified lawmakers lobbying to keep SCI Retreat open that a decision about the prison’s future will be announced in January.
The state is moving to close the Polk and White Haven state centers by 2022, but legislation to hit the brakes is moving in the General Assembly. The Senate in November passed Senate Bill 906, which would bar the closing of the state centers, until the state has eliminated the waiting list of people outside the facilities waiting for funding for care in the community. That measure was passed by the House health committee on Dec. 17. It’s now awaiting action in the full House.
The legislation has been welcomed by groups representing families of people living in the state centers, but other groups advocating for people with mental disabilities have opposed the proposal.
A group of advocacy organizations called the Pennsylvania Coalition for Inclusive Community has criticized the moratorium bill, saying the money saved by closing the state centers would free up funding to reduce the waiting list of people seeking service in the community.
There are about 13,000 people with mental disabilities living in the community waiting for them to come up with the money to help pay for their care, according to that coalition.
