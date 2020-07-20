There are certain times each year when you can join, leave, or change Medicare Advantage plans. Please keep this cheat sheet handy.
Initial Coverage Election Period: This seven-month period is unique to you. It includes the three months before, the month of, and the three months after the month you first become Medicare eligible (either your 65th birth month or the 25th month you have collected disability benefits). You must have Parts A and B to join an MA plan.
Annual Election Period: Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year:
•You can join, switch, or leave any MA plan.
•You may return to Original Medicare (Parts A and B) and purchase a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan.
Changes are effective January 1 of the following year.
Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period: Jan, 1 to March 31 each year: If you are enrolled in an MA plan as of January 1, you can:
•Change to a different MA plan.
•Leave your MA plan to join Original Medicare.
•Add or drop Medicare Part D when switching plans.
Bear in mind that you can’t switch from one Medicare Part D stand-alone plan to another Part D stand-alone plan. Any change takes effect the first day of the month after your request.
Special Enrollment Period (Refers to periods of time outside normal enrollment periods when you can join, leave, or change Medicare Advantage plans): If you receive notice from your MA plan that it’s not renewing its contract for the upcoming year, you have the right to enroll in another MA, Medicare Part D, or Medigap policy. To enroll in a Medigap policy, you must switch back to Original Medicare.
•This Special Enrollment Period starts October 1 and ends at the end of February of the following year. The effective date of the change depends when you enroll.
•If your MA plan no longer services your area, you also have “guaranteed issue” rights to buy Medigap Plan A-D, F (including high deductible F), K or L up to 63 days after your MA plan ends. Note: Plans C and F will no longer be available to people who are new to Medicare on or after January 1, 2020. However, if you were eligible for Medicare before January 1, 2020, but not yet enrolled, you may be able to buy Plan C or Plan F. People eligible for Medicare on or after January 1, 2020 have the right to buy Plans D and G instead of Plans C and F.
5-Star Special Enrollment Period: Medicare assigns a Star Rating from one to five for every MA plan based on various performance measures. If there is a 5-Star rated plan in your area, you can change your existing MA or stand-alone Medicare Part D plan to enroll in a 5- Star plan once each year from December 8 to November 30 of the following year.
Other Common Special Enrollment Periods: You lose your current health care coverage from any one of the following.
•Medicaid
•Employer/Union plan (including COBRA)
•Involuntarily lose other drug coverage that is as good as a Medicare Part D plan.
You receive federal or state assistance:
•You have both Medicare and Medicaid (includes: Medicare Savings Programs).
•You receive full or partial Extra Help with Medicare Part D prescription drug costs.
You left a Medigap plan to join an MA plan for the first time (your “trial right”): You left a Medigap plan to join an MA plan for the first time, and you are still in a “trial period” (usually 12 months)
You’re eligible for other coverage: You want to leave your MA plan to maintain or enroll in other creditable plans, such as an employer-sponsored health plan, TRICARE (military health plan), or the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care coverage.
Your circumstances change:
•You move outside the plan’s service area or return to the U.S. after living abroad.
•You move into or out of an institution (skilled nursing facility or long-term care facility).
•You are released from jail.
You want to leave an MA plan for the Program of All- Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).
Your Medicare Advantage plan changes:
•The MA plan no longer contracts with Medicare.
•The MA plan violates the terms of its contract, or engages in marketing fraud.
•Medicare imposes sanctions on the plan due to low performance.
You were misinformed or received incorrect information from an official representing the MA plan.
Other resources:
•For more information about Medicare Advantage plan enrollment periods go to www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227)
•Contact the Pennsylvania APPRISE Helpline at 1-800-783-7067 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ask to speak with an APPRISE volunteer in your local area.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
