HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced that his statewide shutdowns of schools and non-essential businesses will continue indefinitely until there’s evidence that the state has successfully bent the curve to slow the spread of coronavirus.
More than 800,000 people have filed initial unemployment claims since the governor closed businesses statewide, Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak said. And the state police have handed out 96 warnings to businesses, deemed non-essential, that continued to operate after that March 23 order.
“When state police and local law enforcement tell a business that you really shouldn’t be open, we haven’t had a business push back yet,” Wolf said. “They close down because it’s the right thing to do.”
State police have not released the names of businesses given warnings and there have been no cases where businesses have been given more than one warning, said Ryan Tarkowksi, a state police spokesman.
When police file a citation for violating the state’s closure order, the citation would be filed in the court of a district judge. State police also intend to publicize any citations given for violating the governor’s order, Tarkowski said.
“It would be a public record,” he said.
In addition to extending the school and business shutdowns, Wolf expanded his shelter-in-place order to Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties, meaning there are stay-at-home orders in place in 26 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced a statewide shelter-in-place order, meaning every neighboring state of Pennsylvania – Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia – have statewide shelter-in-place orders.
Wolf said he’s declined to resort to a statewide shelter-in-place order because he’s wanted to take a “measured and balanced approach,” but he said that a statewide shelter-in-place order is an option if the coronavirus outbreak appears to be spreading across Pennsylvania.
Wolf said that he drove to the Capitol for the first time in two weeks on Monday and he was impressed by how few other people he saw traveling around.
“What we’re doing together is phenomenal,” he said.
Oleksiak said that since March 15, there have been 834,684 new claims for unemployment in Pennsylvania.
“We have gone, in a matter of days from a period of low unemployment claims to historic” levels, he said.
Susan Dickinson, the director of unemployment benefits in the Department of Labor and Industry, said that state officials are urging people who’ve lost jobs to apply for unemployment online rather than calling. She added that people who are unsure if they are eligible should apply rather than call to ask if they should apply.
In addition to the flood of unemployment claims, state officials are still trying to determine how much assistance and who will benefit from federal changes that will allow some self-employed people and gig workers to qualify for jobless assistance Oleksiak said.
Part of the $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package includes a provision that allows independent contractors and self-employed people to get unemployment compensation.
He said state officials have no estimate for how much Pennsylvanians will benefit from this change.
