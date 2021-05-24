Job search requirements for unemployment resumes in July

Pennsylvania will reinstate job search requirements for people collecting unemployment benefits beginning July 18, Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier told a House panel Monday.
Berrier said that to collect unemployment for the week of July 18, jobless workers will have to prove that they satisfied the job search requirements beginning the week of July 11.
The search requirements had been frozen as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.
“An hour ago, I was given the green light to announce that work search will be turned on July 18,” she told the House Labor and Industry committee.
Having the job search requirements resume in July will provide the Department of Labor and Industry time to launch its new unemployment compensation system before the requirements kick back in, she said.
“This would be good very timing for the department,” she said. “We’ve been preparing for an historic flow of workers looking for services to find employment and diligently working to ensure that when these work search requirements are reimplemented they don’t introduce chaos and confusion,” Berrier said.
The state announced on Friday, that the unemployment rate in April was up one-tenth of a percentage point in April, reaching 7.4 percent. But that was down from the 16.2 percent unemployment rate in April 2020 when the state’s pandemic shutdown was at its most severe.
While 466,000 people remain unemployed, the number of people seeking work has decreased by 557,000 in the last 12 months.
With that, employers in many fields have begun to complain that they’ve been unable to find enough workers to fill vacancies, though state Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, D-Delaware County, said that too little attention is being paid to the challenges faced by woman in trying to get back to work.
“I’m concerned with the narrative that people are choosing not to go back to work when there are a lot more hurdles that women face when deciding when to go back to work,” she said. Those include finding child care and having to deal with school closings, she said.
Sheila Ireland, deputy secretary for workforce development in the Department of Labor and Industry, said that there are clear challenges that have made it harder for women to return to work at a slower rate than men.
One of the issues is that women are more likely to be in jobs that pay less so there is a greater “disincentive” for women to remain out of the workforce, especially when they are considering how to juggle other responsibilities with the demands of returning to work, she said.
