Job openings more plentiful than workers

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow showers this evening. Windy and remaining overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.