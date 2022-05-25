A job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at the IBEW Local 712.Western PA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center.
The center is located at 3891 Wilmington Road.
Up to 100 employers and training providers will be on hand, ready to conduct open interviews for all open positions and training opportunities. Early entry for military veterans is from 10 10:30 a.m.; the general public will be admitted at 10:30 a.m.
Job seekers should dress for an interview, bring resumé copies, and be prepared to meet with hiring representatives.
For a full list of exhibitors and for more information on the Joint Job Fair, go to www.tinyurl.com/JointJF.
The event is sponsored by the PA CareerLink offices in Lawrence and Mercer counties. Interested employers and training providers can contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@wcjp.org or Nate Hamilla at nhamilla@wcjp.org for more information.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
